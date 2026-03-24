AC Schnitzer Is Shutting Down After 40 Years, Marking the End of a BMW Tuning Era

The decision comes as economic pressures and regulatory constraints weigh heavily on the business. The Kohl Group has confirmed it will step away from manufacturing activities tied to the brand.

Founded in 1987 by Herbert Kohl and Willi Lammert in Aachen, AC Schnitzer earned recognition for its understated approach to performance upgrades. Its work often sat close to OEM standards, with projects like the ACS3 Sport based on the E30 M3 or a V8-powered roadster derived from the BMW Z3 reflecting that philosophy.

For decades, the company represented a specific vision of tuning, refined rather than excessive. Its announced withdrawal highlights deeper transformations affecting both the aftermarket industry and the broader automotive landscape.

Certification Delays Undermine Market Timing

A central issue identified by the company lies in Germany’s vehicle approval system. Managing Director Rainer Vogel points to lengthy certification procedures that slow down product launches.

According to Motor1, these processes can delay market readiness by eight to nine months compared to competitors operating in less restrictive environments. In practical terms, this lag often means that parts arrive too late to capitalize on demand, reducing their commercial viability. The gap has become increasingly difficult to absorb in a competitive global market.

AC Schnitzer BMW M3 Touring – © AC Schnitzer

Mounting Economic Strain and Declining Interest

AC Schnitzer is also navigating a challenging economic environment. Rising raw material costs and volatile exchange rates have added pressure, while disruptions among suppliers have complicated production stability.

At the same time, demand dynamics are shifting. The gradual move away from internal-combustion engines has altered the relevance of traditional tuning products. Vogel also noted that the industry has struggled to transmit its appeal to younger audiences. This combination of factors has contributed to declining interest in the segment.

A Possible Future Beyond the Shutdown

The end of manufacturing does not immediately erase the brand’s presence. The Kohl Group has stated that existing inventory will remain available until the end of 2026, covering products such as wheels, suspension kits, and sport exhaust systems.

Customers will also continue to receive after-sales support and warranty services beyond that timeline. At the same time, discussions are underway with potential buyers interested in acquiring the AC Schnitzer name. What form the brand might take under new ownership remains uncertain, but its legacy in BMW tuning is unlikely to disappear entirely.