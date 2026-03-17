BYD’s New 1,500 kW Flash Charger Can Fill Up Your EV in Five Minutes and It’s Coming to Europe

The Flash Charger announcement arrives at a moment when Europe’s ultra-fast charging infrastructure is already undergoing its own expansion. The continent’s leading networks have been racing to push power levels higher, yet BYD’s entry into the market sets a benchmark that currently sits well above what most European EVs can actually absorb.

For now, the technology is tied to a single vehicle: the updated Denza Z9GT, equipped with BYD’s new Blade 2.0 lithium iron phosphate battery pack. Without that specific battery, the Flash Charger’s headline speeds simply do not apply to any other car on European roads.

BYD Denza Z9GT – © Denza

Five Minutes to 70 Percent

According to InsideEVs, BYD claims that the Denza Z9GT fitted with the Blade 2.0 LFP battery can go from 10% to 70% state of charge in just five minutes when connected to a Flash Charger. A fuller session, from 10% to 97%, takes nine minutes. These figures are achieved through a Chinese-spec charging cable sustaining 1.5 megawatts of continuous power.

BYD has not confirmed whether these charging performance figures will carry over to the European version of the Denza Z9GT. The company has also remained vague on the specifics of its European rollout, stating only that the first installations will be “announced in due course,” despite having already deployed thousands of megawatt chargers outside Europe.

BYD will start installing Flash Chargers across Europe this summer – © Denza

A Charger Built for One Car, in a Market Built for Others

The compatibility gap is hard to overlook. The vast majority of EVs sold in Europe top out at around 400 kW of DC fast charging, meaning BYD’s 1,500 kW infrastructure serves a very narrow slice of the current market.

Ionity, which describes itself as Europe’s leading ultra-fast charging network, operates over 5,000 chargers delivering up to 350 kW. The company is also in the process of installing 600 kW Alpitronic chargers, which are designed to be upgradeable to 1,000 kW per vehicle at a later stage. Borne BYD Flash Charging – © BYD

The Denza Z9GT: A Flagship Built Around Experience

The vehicle at the centre of all this is no ordinary launch car. The top-specification Denza Z9GT is powered by a 122 kWh LFP battery driving three electric motors with a combined output of 960 horsepower. The rear-wheel drive version offers up to 497 miles, or 800 kilometers, of WLTP range on a full charge.

Beyond raw performance, BYD has positioned the Z9GT around in-car entertainment. The company bills it as the first car sold in Europe with an opera-like entertainment experience, a Dolby Atmos-certified sound system developed in partnership with French audio specialist Devialet, designed to deliver detail, clarity, and sound separation.