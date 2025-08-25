The Ghostly Single-Seater Reappears on the Highway

A recent scene on the Czech D4 highway has grabbed worldwide attention when a bright red formula car, decked out in the iconic Marlboro logo, was spotted zooming down the road. This wasn’t part of any movie shoot—it quickly went viral after Prague Morning shared it, drawing in viewers from all over. The incident has stirred up debates about safety and legality while also winning over car fans everywhere.

A case of mistaken identity

At first, many thought this was a Ferrari Formula 1 car. However, experts and international media have since identified the vehicle as a Dallara GP2/08—a model that races in the GP2 series (now known as Formula 2). Its paint job even brought to mind the Ferrari F2007 or F2008, famously driven by racing stars Kimi Räikkönen and Felipe Massa. This nod to old racing legends only added to the excitement of the sighting.

Under the hood, the car packs a serious punch with a 4.0-liter V8 atmospheric engine from Mecachrome, cranking out about 620 horsepower. Known for its ear-splitting engine noise, it made its presence known both visually and audibly on the highway.

The unidentified racing phantom

Like something out of a high-octane action flick, this wild ride didn’t happen alone. The GP2 car was joined by at least two other high-performance vehicles: one yellow sports car—either a Mercedes-AMG GT or a Corvette—and an orange Lamborghini. These additions only deepened the air of mystery and thrill.

The driver of the GP2 car hasn’t been identified yet and was seen wearing a full racing suit and helmet. Despite this anonymity, they’ve turned into an internet sensation, with social media users sharing jokes and praise over the bold move. One user even said, “This guy could definitely be my friend!”—a comment that really sums up the adventurous spirit of the day.

Legal issues and public safety worries

While many found the stunt entertaining, it has also raised serious legal and safety questions. Czech police are now investigating the incident because the car didn’t have proper registration, license plates, or the necessary safety gear like lights. Authorities are reviewing camera footage and asking anyone who might have recorded the event to come forward.

This isn’t the first time that the GP2 car has been seen on public roads—it also appeared on the highway back in 2019 and again in 2023, earning it the nickname “ghost of the D4.” These repeated appearances highlight ongoing concerns about road safety rules and how they’re enforced.

Public reaction

The public’s response has mostly been upbeat, with many excited about seeing such a rare and daring event outside of a racetrack. Still, some folks aren’t so happy, arguing that letting non-compliant vehicles speed around on public roads is incredibly reckless.

Even with the criticisms, there’s no denying that this event has sparked a lot of talk about car culture and the fine line between thrill-seeking and following rules meant to keep everyone safe. As authorities keep looking into who’s behind this bold display of speed and style, it remains an intriguing topic for car buffs and legal experts alike.

Given everything that’s happened, readers might want to think about how such stunts mirror broader attitudes toward taking risks as opposed to sticking with rules meant to keep public spaces safe.