Formula 1: Max Verstappen’s 2027 Move Could Trigger a Major Shake-Up, Putting Leclerc’s Future at Risk

While most of the 2026 grid is already in place, uncertainty surrounds Verstappen’s position at Red Bull, and according to Charles Leclerc’s manager, this could spell big changes—perhaps even a crisis for Leclerc’s career.

As the 2026 season approaches, the driver line-up is largely known, with a few notable exceptions. However, the real chaos is expected to unfold after 2026, with multiple big contracts expiring. Verstappen’s future remains a major question mark, and if he chooses to leave Red Bull, it could open the door for major reshuffling across the grid, with drivers like Leclerc potentially facing tough decisions about their own futures.

Verstappen’s Potential Move: A Game Changer for 2027

Although the grid for 2026 is mostly locked in, all eyes are already on 2027. Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull is up after 2026, and speculation about a possible move to Mercedes continues to swirl.

According to Leclerc’s manager, Nicolas Todt, the situation will be “very hot” in 2027, with many drivers closely watching how their teams perform under the new regulations. If Verstappen does move, it would send shockwaves through the sport and could trigger a wave of changes that may even impact Ferrari and Leclerc.

Teams are eager to see which drivers emerge as the best contenders for the future, and Verstappen’s move would be the first domino to fall, potentially influencing other major transfers, reports Le10Sport.

Max Verstappen driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 during 1st practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 18, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – © Shutterstock

Leclerc’s Uncertain Path: Will Ferrari Deliver?

For Charles Leclerc, the future of Ferrari is crucial. Despite being one of the top drivers of his generation, Leclerc’s long-term prospects at the Scuderia will depend on the team’s ability to deliver a car that can compete for titles.

As Todt pointed out, Ferrari has a competitive car at the moment, but it’s not quite good enough to secure a championship win. If Ferrari fails to close the gap with its rivals in 2026, Leclerc could be forced to consider other teams for 2027.

As one of the sport’s most talented drivers, Leclerc has options, and if Ferrari doesn’t step up its game, it could find itself in a difficult position, trying to hold on to a driver who could leave for a more competitive team.

Charles Leclerc – © Shutterstock

Could Oscar Piastri Replace Leclerc at Ferrari?

If Leclerc does decide to move on, Ferrari might look to younger talent to fill the gap. One of the most talked-about names in this context is Oscar Piastri, currently at McLaren. Piastri has been somewhat overshadowed by teammate Lando Norris at McLaren but has shown great promise.

According to Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber, Ferrari is still a long-term goal for the young Australian. However, Webber insists that Piastri must first continue to develop at McLaren before considering a move to a top team like Ferrari. If Leclerc’s seat does become available, Piastri could be a strong contender to join the Scuderia, making the driver market even more interesting in the coming years.