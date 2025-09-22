Lewis Hamilton Sold His Entire $13M Car Collection… Because He’s ‘Into Art Nowadays’

The British driver, known for his affinity for rare and high-performance cars, told reporters that his garage is now completely empty. Lewis Hamilton explained that he no longer finds joy in modern supercars and hasn’t driven the vehicles in his collection for several years.

Hamilton’s decision to sell his prized collection follows years of growing disinterest in contemporary automotive design. He criticized modern cars for being visually indistinct and lacking character. “I don’t drive any of the cars that I own any more,” he said back in 2020, underscoring how disconnected he had become from his fleet.

An Empty Garage and Fading Passion for Cars

Although Hamilton races some of the fastest machines in the world, his relationship with road cars has deteriorated. Among the vehicles now sold were standout models like the Mercedes-AMG Project One, the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and a Shelby Cobra 427.

One particularly notable car in his collection was the Pagani Zonda 760 LH, a custom one-off named after him. Despite its exclusivity and multimillion-dollar price tag, Hamilton once described it as “terrible to drive,” reflecting his broader dissatisfaction with supercars. As reported by Supercar Blondie, he sees modern vehicles as lacking the uniqueness and mechanical appeal that once drew him in.

Lewis Hamilton sells his £13m car collection! 😲 pic.twitter.com/eC4omO3neN — Sun Sport (@SunSport) September 19, 2025

Turning to the Art World

Hamilton’s departure from car collecting is tied directly to a growing passion for art, particularly contemporary works. He began building his collection in 2020, and at the time, shared that he was focused on discovering emerging Black artists, especially those from Africa. “That’s what I generally would buy,” he said, adding that the search for new artists had become his latest indulgence.

Hs interest in art has only grown since then. Speaking during the F1 press circuit, Hamilton reaffirmed his new focus: “I am into art nowadays.” This evolving interest played a major role in halting any further investment in cars and ultimately led him to liquidate his automotive assets.

One Exception to the Rule

Despite his sweeping departure from car ownership, Hamilton admits there is one exception: the Ferrari F40. A long-time favorite, the F40 is the final model personally approved by Enzo Ferrari, and Hamilton regards it as a form of art on wheels. “If I were going to get a car, it would be an F40. That’s a nice piece of art,” he said.

Hamilton expressed a desire to collaborate with Ferrari on a new version of the F40 featuring a manual transmission, combining nostalgia with craftsmanship. The idea was short-lived, as Ferrari has no plans to reintroduce manual gearboxes into its future lineup.