Ferrari’s New Hybrid Supercar Revealed: What Makes the F80 a Game Changer?

The Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the most anticipated auto events around, is gearing up to thrill car fans again in 2025. This year is extra special because it marks a major moment for Ferrari (they’re highlighting their latest innovations while giving a nod to a long racing history). With its blend of speed, performance, and prestige, Goodwood is the perfect stage for Ferrari to roll out new models and celebrate its legacy.

Ferrari f80: a new era of hybrid supercars

One of the standout moments this year is the debut of the Ferrari F80—a model that’s turning heads on its very first public outing. This hybrid supercar packs an impressive 1200 horsepower (yes, you read that right), promising a ride unlike any other. Inspired by the 499P hypercar (which made waves at the 24 Hours of Le Mans), the F80 keeps Ferrari pushing the limits of auto engineering while giving us a sneak peek into the future of high-performance rides.

The F80’s launch shows off Ferrari’s knack for mixing next-gen technology with a timeless design. By embracing hybrid tech, they’re setting the stage for driving experiences that are both sustainable and a total thrill.

World premiere: the ferrari amalfi

Adding to the buzz is the global debut of another exciting model—the Ferrari Amalfi. As the latest gem in Ferrari’s lineup, this car is set to grab attention with its unique features and distinctive design (details are still mostly under wraps, which only adds to the excitement). Its premiere at Goodwood underscores Ferrari’s commitment to expanding its range with fresh, exciting rides.

Having both the F80 and Amalfi on display at Goodwood really shows how Ferrari keeps its spot as a top player in luxury sports cars by continuously offering new models that catch the eye of enthusiasts worldwide.

Celebrating legacy: the hill climb and formula 1

Besides debuting new models, Ferrari also takes a moment to honor its long and storied past with a variety of events at Goodwood. The iconic Ferrari 12Cilindri will be taking part in the hill climb event, giving everyone a chance to see classic engineering in action on one of motorsport’s most famed courses. Also on show is the Ferrari 296 Speciale, which brings its own unique flair to the festival.

In celebration of 75 years of Formula 1, Ferrari is also showcasing two historic Formula 1 cars—the SF90 from 2019 and the SF21 from 2021 (these models mark key moments in racing history and highlight the brand’s long-standing passion for track excellence).

A comprehensive lineup

Ferrari’s selection at Goodwood paints a lively picture of both tradition and fresh ideas. Attendees can check out an impressive list that includes:

The cutting-edge Ferrari F80

The classic yet powerful Ferrari 12Cilindri

The dynamic duo: Ferrari 296 Challenge and Ferrari 296 GTS

and The distinctive Ferrari 296 Speciale

The robust racer, Ferrari 499P

The newly unveiled gem, Ferrari Amalfi

The high-performance beast, Ferrari FXX-K EVO

The elegant convertible, Ferrari Roma Spider

The innovative hybrid convertible, Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

The exclusive limited edition, Ferrari SP3 Daytona

Each model showcases different aspects of Ferrari’s expertise—from hybrid technology and luxurious design to a rich racing heritage—ensuring there’s a little something to catch every car lover’s eye.

This year’s festival reminds us of Ferrari’s storied past while also highlighting how they’re pushing ahead with new automotive ideas. Whether you’re a die-hard car enthusiast or just curious about how modern tech is woven into today’s sports cars, Goodwood is sure to reveal why brands like Ferrari continue to capture imaginations worldwide with their unyielding passion for perfection on wheels.