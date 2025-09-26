This Ferrari Got Pulled over by Police in Milan — But It Wasn’t for a Ticket. Instead, He Says…

The unusual stop, captured in a video shared by Diario AS, quickly went viral. It shows Italian police turning a routine traffic pull-over into an enthusiastic moment of automotive appreciation. While the driver was initially pulled over for speeding, the interaction took a surprising turn that reflects Italy’s deep-rooted admiration for high-performance vehicles.

The event took place in Milan, a city often celebrated for its fashion and architecture, but here it’s a car that stole the spotlight. The vehicle in question was a Ferrari 812 Superfast, known for its powerful V12 engine and sleek design. While speeding violations typically end in fines or stern warnings, this instance stood out for the officers’ genuinely positive reaction to the machine in front of them.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Catches the Eye in Milan

As seen in the video published by Diario AS, the driver of the Ferrari is approached by Milanese police after being stopped for speeding. When asked if he speaks Italian, the driver replies in English, prompting one of the officers to comment, “This is one of the best cars in the world!”

The interaction continues with handshakes and enthusiastic conversation. One officer goes further, praising the Ferrari’s engine with the phrase, “The best engine of Ferrari!” At no point does the footage show the officers issuing a fine or warning. Instead, their tone remains friendly and appreciative throughout the exchange.

The V12 Soundtrack Seals the Moment

Rather than end the stop immediately, the driver offers to rev the engine—a gesture that was clearly welcomed by the officers. The roar of the V12 draws laughter and more smiles from the group. The entire moment unfolds on a quiet Milan street, where the sound of the car becomes the main event.

The interaction ends with another handshake and mutual appreciation. The driver, clearly amused by the exchange, responds with a spontaneous declaration: “I love the police in Italy!” The officers appear equally entertained, letting the driver continue on his way without issue.