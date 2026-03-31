BYD Faces Profit Slump but Still Targets Massive 1.5 Million Vehicle Sales Outside China This Year

The announcement comes at a time when the company is navigating declining profits and intensifying competition at home, while increasingly relying on international markets for growth.

BYD, long considered a dominant force in the electric vehicle sector, is now placing stronger emphasis on exports as a central pillar of its strategy. According to Reuters, the company told analysts during a post-earnings briefing that overseas markets could eventually account for around half of its total business, reflecting a major structural shift in its operations.

The updated target of 1.5 million units represents a 15% increase over the 1.3 million vehicles it had projected earlier this year. This adjustment highlights the importance BYD places on international demand as domestic conditions become more challenging.

Profit Pressures Mount amid Domestic Competition

The company’s global ambitions come during a difficult financial period. According to InsideEVs, BYD reported a 38% drop in net income for the fourth quarter, alongside a 19% decline in full-year profits, ts first annual decrease in four years.

These results reflect several pressures within China’s automotive market. Competition has intensified, domestic demand has softened, and pricing conditions have become increasingly aggressive. The situation is further illustrated by the fact that Geely surpassed BYD in global vehicle sales during the first two months of 2026.

This combination of factors has created a more complex operating environment for BYD, even as it maintains strong production and sales volumes overall.

BYD Seal 07 EV – © BYD

Exports Emerge as a Key Growth Driver

While domestic challenges persist, BYD’s international business is expanding rapidly. The company’s overseas sales more than doubled in 2025, reaching nearly 1.1 million vehicles and accounting for 22.7% of its total sales.

That momentum appears to be accelerating. Exports represented roughly half of BYD’s total sales in the first two months of 2026, signaling a sharp shift toward global markets.

These figures underscore how central exports have become to the company’s strategy, offering a counterbalance to slower growth at home.

Denza Z9 GT – © Denza

Global Expansion Faces Logistical and Regulatory Hurdles

Despite strong export growth, BYD’s international expansion presents significant challenges. The company must navigate a range of barriers, including dealership requirements, regulatory frameworks, tariffs, logistics, and the need to build consumer trust in new markets.

To support its ambitions, BYD is investing in overseas production capacity. Plans include new factories in Hungary and Turkey, with a third facility currently under consideration. The company has also indicated openness to acquiring an established automaker to accelerate its global presence.

Although BYD has not yet entered the U.S. market, it is already gaining traction in regions such as Europe and Latin America. Its rise reflects a broader shift in the global automotive industry, where Chinese manufacturers are scaling rapidly and reshaping competitive dynamics beyond their domestic market.