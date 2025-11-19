Kia Indefinitely Delays Another EV for U.S. Market

The EV9 GT was introduced at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show with significant fanfare, billed as a vehicle that could bring “excitement to driving enthusiasts who also need the practicality of a six-passenger SUV,” according to the company at the time. Positioned above the GT-Line trim, it featured a dual-motor setup, enhanced chassis components, and distinctive styling aimed at bridging performance and family utility.

Originally scheduled for the second half of 2025, the GT version has now vanished from Kia’s calendar. Kia cited “changing market conditions” as the reason for the delay but offered no details or revised timeline. The vagueness has raised questions about whether the EV9 GT will launch at all in the U.S.

Tax Credit Rollback Triggers Sales Slump

Kia’s decision to postpone the EV9 GT launch follows a dramatic dip in sales for the broader EV9 lineup. According to Carscoops, Kia dealerships sold just 666 EV9 units in October 2025—a steep drop from the 1,941 units moved during the same month the previous year.

The decline closely followed the elimination of the federal clean vehicle tax credit for the model, a factor widely viewed as a major blow to its competitiveness. Without the credit, EV buyers face significantly higher out-of-pocket costs, particularly for premium trims like the GT.

Pricing for the EV9 GT was never formally announced, but with the GT-Line already starting at $71,900, estimates placed the GT north of $76,000. That would have made it one of the most expensive vehicles in Kia’s U.S. lineup, likely restricting its appeal in an increasingly price-sensitive EV market.

2026 Kia EV9 GT – © Kia

Performance Credentials Meet Market Resistance

On the technical side, the EV9 GT was poised to be Kia’s most powerful electric SUV to date. Its 501-hp powertrain marked a 122-horsepower leap over the GT-Line, paired with all-wheel drive and an estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds. The GT also featured an electronically controlled suspension, upgraded brakes, and a virtual gear shift system—a suite designed to give the model a more dynamic driving character.

Other mechanical enhancements included a limited-slip differential and support for the North American Charging Standard (NACS), a key compatibility feature as the EV charging ecosystem consolidates. These specs positioned the EV9 GT as a compelling alternative to more established performance EVs—at least on paper.

Still, for buyers hesitant to invest in high-priced electric vehicles amid inflation and regulatory uncertainty, technical specs alone appear to offer little reassurance.

The 2026 Kia EV9 GT Interior – © Kia

A Wider Retreat From Premium Electric Segments

The EV9 GT isn’t the only electric Kia model to be frozen. Just weeks before the GT’s postponement, Kia also placed the EV4 sedan on hold indefinitely, citing the same market conditions. These back-to-back delays reflect broader hesitation within the brand as it evaluates EV demand in North America.

The trend isn’t unique to Kia. Other automakers have followed similar paths: Ram scrapped its 1500 REV electric pickup and Volkswagen pulled plans for a U.S. launch of the ID.7 sedan. In each case, diminishing consumer demand and weakened government incentives were key contributing factors.