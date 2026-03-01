Kia’s First-Ever Telluride Hybrid Delivers 329 HP and 35 MPG, but Costs More Than Its Hyundai Twin

Kia has introduced the first-ever hybrid version of its three-row crossover at a time when electrified SUVs are gaining ground in nearly every segment. The Telluride Hybrid debuts in six configurations, spanning multiple trims and drivetrain options, with pricing that places it above both the standard Telluride and its Hyundai counterpart.

The pricing strategy positions the Telluride Hybrid as a premium offering within Kia’s lineup. It also intensifies comparisons with closely related models such as the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid, which uses the same hybrid system but starts at a lower price point.

Six Trims Push Pricing to Record Levels

The 2027 Telluride Hybrid is offered in six distinct variants. The entry-level EX with front-wheel drive starts at $46,490, while the all-wheel-drive EX begins at $48,490. Moving up the range, the SX FWD is priced at $51,490, followed by the X-Line SX AWD at $54,490.

At the top of the lineup, the SX-P AWD costs $56,590, and the X-Line SX-P AWD reaches $57,590. According to Autoblog, this makes the X-Line SX-P Hybrid the most expensive Telluride ever sold, surpassing the X-Pro SXP AWD non-hybrid model, which is priced at $56,790.

The hybrid versions carry a $7,300 premium over comparable non-hybrid Telluride models. They are also more than $2,000 pricier than the related Hyundai Palisade Hybrid, despite sharing the same underlying powertrain.

2027 Kia Telluride HEV SXP – © Kia

Shared Powertrain Delivers 329 Horsepower and 35 Mpg

Under the hood, the Telluride Hybrid features a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with electric motors. Together, the system produces 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to either the front wheels or all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel economy is one of the model’s headline figures. The most efficient configuration achieves an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined and delivers a driving range of up to 637 miles. Towing capacity is rated at up to 4,500 pounds, and a self-leveling rear suspension is available.

Eric Watson, vice president of sales at Kia America, said the new model “really hits the sweet spot and delivers exactly what today’s savvy SUV buyers are looking for.” He added that the vehicle is available in a seven-passenger configuration and achieves 35 mpg combined on the EX FWD trim.

2027 Kia Telluride SXP – © Kia

Positioned Against Palisade, Grand Highlander, and CX-90

The Telluride holds particular significance for Kia. The first-generation model was the brand’s first vehicle designed specifically for the U.S. market, and it became a strong seller in the three-row crossover segment. The new hybrid variant reflects shifting consumer demand toward electrified options.

Competitors including the Hyundai Palisade, Toyota Grand Highlander, and Mazda CX-90 all offer hybrid versions. Among these rivals, only the Mazda CX-90 Hybrid is more expensive than the Telluride Hybrid, though the Mazda features a plug-in hybrid system capable of electric-only driving.

Autoblog notes that the base Palisade Hybrid matches the Telluride Hybrid’s features while using the same powertrain, which makes the Hyundai appear more affordable on paper. By pricing the Telluride above both Hyundai and Toyota rivals, Kia is positioning the SUV’s design, interior space, and feature set as justification for the higher cost.