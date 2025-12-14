Toyota 2026 SUV Lineup Brings New Tech, More Power, and Better Off-Road Options

As automakers increasingly turn to hybrid and electric powertrains, Toyota is expanding its electrified options, making significant changes to some of its most popular models. In particular, the RAV4 undergoes its most substantial transformation yet, with a focus on hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

Meanwhile, Toyota’s commitment to off-road adventure vehicles remains strong with the Land Cruiser, which, despite being largely unchanged, continues to draw enthusiasts. Additionally, models like the Grand Highlander and Corolla Cross offer more space and flexibility, rounding out a diverse SUV portfolio that aims to appeal to families, adventurers, and eco-conscious buyers alike.

RAV4’s Full Hybrid Shift and Performance Boost

For 2026, Toyota is making the RAV4 a hybrid-only vehicle for the first time. The sixth-generation RAV4 introduces two new hybrid options: a 226-hp front-wheel-drive (FWD) hybrid and a 236-hp all-wheel-drive (AWD) version. These updates offer more power than the outgoing model, which provided 219 horsepower. The new RAV4 also includes a 320-hp plug-in hybrid (PHEV), offering a notable improvement in electric range—up to 50 miles compared to the previous 42 miles.

Along with the increased power and electric range, the 2026 RAV4 gets a visual overhaul. The exterior now features a boxier design, with updated LED lighting and bolder tailgate badging, giving the vehicle a more rugged appearance. Inside, Toyota has made the tech more advanced, including a standard 12.3-inch digital cluster and an optional 10.5- or 12.9-inch touchscreen with the brand’s new Arene-based infotainment system. Toyota Safety Sense 4.0 also becomes standard across the RAV4 range, incorporating enhanced safety features for better peace of mind.

2026 Toyota RAV 4 – © Toyota

Land Cruiser Stays the Course with Minor Tweaks

The Toyota Land Cruiser, which returned to the U.S. market for 2024, remains largely unchanged for the 2026 model year. Toyota’s decision to keep the Land Cruiser consistent with minimal updates highlights the automaker’s desire to let the model settle in after its 2024 return. The 2025 version introduced a new monotone Heritage Blue paint option and removed the First Edition trim, but major changes were not part of the 2026 update.

Despite these minimal updates, the Land Cruiser remains an iconic off-road vehicle in Toyota’s lineup. Those hoping for the return of the smaller Land Cruiser FJ to the U.S. will be disappointed, as the FJ model appears destined for other global markets for now. Still, the Land Cruiser’s reputation as a durable, adventure-ready vehicle keeps it a strong contender in Toyota’s SUV lineup, appealing to off-road enthusiasts who appreciate its rugged performance and reliability.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser – © Toyota

Broadening the SUV Portfolio: Grand Highlander and Corolla Cross

Alongside its popular models, Toyota’s 2026 lineup also includes updates to the Grand Highlander and Corolla Cross, which expand the brand’s presence in the midsize and compact SUV segments.

The Grand Highlander offers a more spacious alternative to the standard Highlander, catering to families in need of extra room without stepping up to a full-size SUV. This makes it a strong choice for consumers seeking practicality and comfort on longer journeys.

Meanwhile, the Corolla Cross continues to provide a compact SUV option for those who want efficiency and affordability without compromising essential features. With a focus on versatility, both the Grand Highlander and Corolla Cross contribute to Toyota’s broader strategy of offering vehicles that can meet diverse customer needs. These models, together with the fully revamped RAV4, ensure that Toyota’s SUV portfolio remains competitive and relevant in a rapidly changing market.

2026 Toyota Grand Highlander – © Toyota

The 2026 Toyota bZ: A Step Toward Full Electrification

Another important update to Toyota’s 2026 SUV lineup is the 2026 Toyota bZ, an electric vehicle that marks the brand’s increasing investment in electrification. This model is part of Toyota’s broader plan to provide fully electric options alongside its hybrid offerings. The bZ will offer a distinct look and advanced technology, as it represents the future direction of Toyota’s commitment to sustainable mobility.

Woodland Edition RAV4: A Rugged Off-Roader Returns

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 also introduces the return of the Woodland Edition. Designed for off-road enthusiasts, this variant builds on the RAV4’s capabilities by offering taller off-road tires and additional rugged features. As part of Toyota’s push to increase its off-road SUV options, the Woodland Edition RAV4 caters to those looking for a more capable vehicle for outdoor adventures. This edition aligns with Toyota’s strategy of making its SUVs more versatile for different types of drivers, whether they’re commuting through city streets or exploring challenging terrains.