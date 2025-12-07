Toyota Offers Unbeatable Lease Deal on 2026 Land Cruiser This December

Toyota USA is offering a lease deal on the 2026 Land Cruiser 4WD Wagon L. Cruiser Hybrid 8AT-F model, making it easier to get behind the wheel of this iconic SUV without breaking the bank. The offer is available until January 5, giving potential lessees just over a month to make a decision.

This limited-time offer allows customers to lease the rugged, off-road-ready Land Cruiser without committing to a hefty down payment. With a combination of performance, luxury, and utility, the 2026 Land Cruiser offers a solid package at a more accessible price point.

Lease Deal Breakdown

According to Toyota Financial Services, the lease deal for the 2026 Land Cruiser lasts for 39 months at $669 per month. The lease comes with a mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year, making it a suitable option for those who don’t put too many miles on their vehicles. At signing, lessees are required to pay $3,999, which covers the $2,680 down payment, the first month’s payment of $669, and a $650 acquisition fee, reports Autoblog.

The offer is based on a total MSRP of $70,700 for the vehicle, with a net capitalized cost of $63,529. However, the deal does not include tax, title, license, and registration fees. For those who exceed the mileage limit, there is a charge of $0.15 per mile. Additionally, a $350 disposition fee is due at the end of the lease term. If you fall in love with the vehicle and want to keep it, the lease-end purchase amount is set at $48,783.

Toyota Land Cruiser – © Toyota

Engine and Towing Capabilities

Under the hood, the 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser is equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder i-FORCE MAX mild-hybrid powertrain that delivers 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque.

This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and sends power to all four wheels, ensuring strong off-road capabilities and reliable traction in various conditions. The 2026 Land Cruiser can also tow up to 6,000 pounds, making it suitable for those who need a vehicle with substantial towing capacity.

This hybrid powertrain combines power and efficiency, providing the strength needed for off-roading and towing while being a more eco-friendly option compared to traditional engines. Whether navigating tough terrain or pulling a trailer, the Land Cruiser offers the performance required for adventure.

Interior Features and Technology

The 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser doesn’t just impress with its performance; it also offers a well-appointed interior with plenty of modern features. The standard 1958 trim comes with an eight-inch touchscreen, but those who want a larger display can opt for the available 12.3-inch touchscreen. A 12.3-inch digital driver display is also available in the non-1958 variant, offering a more advanced interface for drivers.

The vehicle supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing seamless smartphone integration for navigation and media. For audiophiles, the 2026 Land Cruiser can be equipped with an optional 14-speaker JBL audio system, an upgrade from the standard 10-speaker setup. Other standard features include wireless smartphone charging, keyless entry, and push-button start.

In terms of color options, the Land Cruiser is available in seven shades: Ice Cap (white), Wind Chill Pearl (white), Underground (grey), Meteor Shower (silver), Trail Dust (beige), and Heritage Blue. Two of these colors, Heritage Blue and Trail Dust, come with a Grayscape roof, adding a unique two-tone aesthetic.