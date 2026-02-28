A New Toyota SUV Based on the Electric Hilux BEV Has Been Spotted on the Road

The sighting comes just weeks after Toyota unveiled the electric Hilux at the Brussels Motor Show, where the company presented the zero-emission version of its best-selling global pickup with a redesigned exterior and upgraded capabilities. The Hilux remains one of Toyota’s most popular models worldwide, making its transition to battery power a notable shift in strategy.

With the electric Hilux scheduled to launch in Europe in April, attention is now turning to how the same platform could underpin additional body styles. The newly spotted SUV is based on the same architecture as the Hilux BEV, suggesting Toyota is leveraging its body-on-frame platform for multiple powertrain options.

A Camouflaged SUV Linked to the Fortuner Lineage

The prototype was recently photographed undergoing testing in Thailand, where the ninth-generation Hilux officially debuted in November. The choice of location aligns with the pickup’s strong presence in the region.

According to Brazilian outlet Quatro Rodas, the mysterious SUV is believed to be the Toyota SW4, sold in many global markets as the Fortuner. While the vehicle remains heavily covered, visible design cues connect it to the new Hilux. Slim LED headlights appear to be linked by a light bar, and the rear end shows signs of a redesign consistent with the updated pickup styling.

The SW4 shares the same body-on-frame IMV platform as the Hilux. This structural similarity opens the possibility for multiple powertrains, including electric, hybrid, diesel, and even hydrogen fuel-cell configurations, though Toyota has not disclosed specific details for the SUV variant.

تم الرصد 📸



واجهة تويوتا فورتشنر اثناء جولات اختبارية https://t.co/iec6xvS1ro pic.twitter.com/WzFbywNh6u — الدب نت ALDOBnet (@ALDOBnet) February 23, 2026

Electric Hilux BEV Specifications Set the Benchmark

The new SUV’s foundation is the same as the Toyota Hilux BEV, the brand’s first fully electric Hilux. The pickup is powered by a 59.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and delivers a WLTP range of up to 257 km, or 160 miles. In urban driving conditions, Toyota states the range can reach 380 km, equivalent to 236 miles.

The electric Hilux features an all-wheel-drive system producing a combined 473 Nm of torque. It offers a payload capacity of 715 kg, or 1,576 pounds, and can tow up to 1.6 tons, or 3,527 pounds. It is also the first Hilux equipped with electric power steering.

Ground clearance stands at 212 mm, approximately 8.3 inches, and the pickup can wade through water up to 700 mm, or 27.5 inches. These figures place the BEV version in line with other Hilux variants in terms of off-road capability.

In markets such as Brazil and Thailand, the Hilux will continue to be offered with a 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine paired with an updated 48V mild-hybrid system.

Toyota Hilux BEV – © Toyota

Launch Timeline and Powertrain Expectations

Interior details for the upcoming SUV are expected to mirror those of the new Hilux. The cabin will likely include dual 12.3-inch displays for the driver and central multimedia functions, reflecting the pickup’s updated digital layout.

According to Car250, the next-generation Fortuner is scheduled to launch in Thailand by the end of 2026. The report indicates it is not expected to be fully electric. Instead, Toyota is said to retain the 2.8-liter diesel engine, potentially combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

While the new Fortuner will not be sold in the United States, Toyota plans to offer four fully electric SUVs in that market by the end of the year, including the three-row Highlander EV.