This Version of the Toyota RAV4 Can Power a Home for Nearly a Week on a Single Charge

The capability sets the Japanese-market RAV4 PHEV apart from the versions currently sold in the United States. While US buyers can choose between trims such as the Woodland, XSE, and the new GR Sport, none offers this home energy function at this time.

Toyota recently announced the Japan-spec RAV4 PHEV with the new system, placing it within the growing category of vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) technologies. The setup is comparable in concept to these systems but is described as more capable than similar functions offered by Ford and General Motors.

A Dedicated “HV Power Supply” Mode for Japanese Homes

Toyota’s RAV4 PHEV in Japan comes equipped with what the automaker calls an “HV power supply mode.” The system is comparable to V2L and V2H technologies that allow electrified vehicles to deliver stored energy externally.

According to Motor1, the RAV4 PHEV features a 100-volt power supply outlet, matching Japan’s household electrical standard. Through this outlet, the vehicle can send up to 1.5 kilowatts of power to a home. Unlike some other V2H systems on the market, Toyota’s setup is described as more capable than certain offerings from Ford and General Motors.

The feature effectively transforms the plug-in hybrid SUV into a backup power source, drawing from its electrified powertrain to support residential energy needs.

2026 Toyota RAV4 GR-SPORT – © Toyota

Output and Duration Compared With US Alternatives

Although the 1.5 kW output may appear modest, Toyota emphasizes endurance rather than peak capacity. The Ford F-150 Lightning offers a V2H capacity of 9.6 kW, enabling it to power a home for around three days at peak usage.

By contrast, Toyota states that the RAV4 PHEV can power a typical Japanese home for up to 6.5 days, assuming an average electricity usage rate of about 400 watts. The lower sustained consumption aligns with the vehicle’s output capability, extending the duration of supply despite the smaller maximum power figure.

The comparison illustrates different approaches: higher peak output over a shorter span versus lower output over a longer period.

© Toyota

No Confirmation for the US Market

When asked whether the feature would be introduced in the United States, Toyota did not signal any plans to bring the “HV power supply” mode to the US-spec RAV4 PHEV. According to Road & Track, the company offered no indication that the function would cross over to the American market.

That said, Toyota has confirmed that a vehicle-to-home function will be available on the new Highlander EV scheduled to launch later this year. Specific technical details regarding the Highlander’s V2H capabilities have not yet been disclosed.

For now, the home-powering RAV4 PHEV remains exclusive to Japan, marking a notable distinction between Toyota’s domestic offering and the versions currently sold in the United States.