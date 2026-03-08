Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Sparks Mystery with Gps Coordinates Pointing to Secret Century Display in Tokyo

The coordinates lead to a former Lexus gallery now repurposed as the Century Studio. Behind its glass facade, observers can see a rare pairing: a first-generation Century sedan from the Toyota Museum and a modern Century Coupe Concept that few people have seen in person.

Although the site remains closed to the public, its presence in one of Tokyo’s most prominent fashion districts signals a deliberate move by Toyota to reshape the image of its most prestigious models.

A Cryptic Instagram Trail Leading to Aoyama

The mystery began when Akio Toyoda shared a post containing specific GPS coordinates on Instagram. According to Supercar Blondie, the coordinates guide followers directly to a former Lexus gallery located in Tokyo’s Aoyama district.

Visitors arriving at the site cannot enter the building, but they can view the display through the windows. Inside, a first-generation Toyota Century sedan sits alongside the Century Coupe Concept. The historic sedan comes from the Toyota Museum collection, while the concept car represents a more experimental design direction for the brand.

The pairing visually connects the Century’s past with its possible future. While the doors remain locked, passersby can still observe the display, turning the location into a kind of street-level exhibition.

Century Studio Signals a New Direction for Toyota’s Flagship Models

The installation is called the Century Studio and functions more like a gallery than a conventional dealership showroom. Its location in a busy fashion district reflects a shift in how Toyota intends to present its highest-end vehicles.

The Century brand historically consisted of a single flagship sedan. Now the company is transforming it into a broader luxury identity positioned at the top of Toyota’s vehicle hierarchy.

Akio Toyoda has previously stated that one goal of the project is to bring Japanese pride to a global audience. The Century Studio represents a physical expression of that ambition, combining heritage elements with new design concepts in a curated display.

Century Coupe Concept At The 2025 Japan Mobility Show – © Toyota

A Limited-Access Exhibit Building Anticipation

For now, the Aoyama site is not open to the public and operates only as an exterior display. Observers can see the vehicles through the glass, and a red arrow displayed on the window encourages viewers to search for small hidden details.

Toyoda’s Instagram post included a timeframe ending on March 16. Many enthusiasts are waiting to see whether a major announcement from Toyota will follow once the display period concludes.

The company already sells the new Century SUV in markets such as China and the United Arab Emirates, where the vehicles are supported through the Lexus dealership network. The Tokyo location is widely seen as a potential testing ground for future international boutiques dedicated to the Century name.