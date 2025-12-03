Confirmed: Toyota’s New Century Models Won’t Go Fully Electric—They’re Keeping Their Engines

In recent comments made during the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Toyota Powertrain President Takashi Uehara stated clearly that the upcoming Century models would not be EVs. Instead, they will feature combustion-based powertrains, potentially in hybrid configurations. The exact engine types have not been finalized, but Toyota has made its intentions unambiguous.

Launched in 1967, the Toyota Century has long symbolized exclusivity and status in Japan. As Toyota plans to grow Century into a global nameplate, this commitment to combustion signals a deliberate break from market trends. The decision also aligns with Toyota’s broader “multi-pathway” approach to powertrain development, which includes hybrid and plug-in systems alongside traditional gasoline engines.

No EV, Just “An Engine”

In an interview with CarExpert, Uehara was asked whether the next Century would be electric. His response was short and decisive: “Yes, it will have an engine.” While Toyota hasn’t yet confirmed which specific engine will be used, the brand’s stance rules out a battery-electric powertrain—at least for now.

The Century lineup was recently expanded to include a new SUV variant, revealed in 2023, which features a 3.5-liter V6-based plug-in hybrid. The sedan continues with a V8 hybrid. According to the same report, Toyota is evaluating global expansion plans, though it has not confirmed if Century models will be sold outside Japan. Discussions are ongoing in markets like Australia, but no launch timeline has been set.

Century Coupe Concept At The 2025 Japan Mobility Show – © Toyota

V8 Hybrid System Likely for Next-Gen Models

Toyota is currently developing a hybrid V8 engine expected to debut in its upcoming GR GT flagship supercar and its Lexus counterpart. According to Motor1, this powertrain may also find its way into Century vehicles. Designed to serve across multiple categories—including trucks and SUVs—the hybrid V8 is a strong candidate for the new luxury lineup.

An alternative under consideration is Toyota’s new turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid system. This engine combines a 2.0-liter turbo unit with electric assistance. Reports suggest it could reach 400 horsepower, with internal discussions hinting that “600 horsepower is easily possible.” These performance targets, while still unofficial, reflect Toyota’s focus on powertrain versatility.

Rumors about reviving the V12 engine that once powered the second-generation Century sedan from 1997 to 2017 have surfaced. However, no official confirmation has been given, and sources suggest these remain speculative at best.

© Toyota

Modular Combustion Engines Part of Long-Term Strategy

Toyota’s internal combustion strategy includes a new generation of modular ICE engines designed for flexibility across model types and regions. As stated by Uehara during the Japan Mobility Show, the new engines allow for varying cylinder counts and can be mounted in different configurations—transversely or longitudinally—for front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive systems.

“There are many combinations available,” he explained, noting that development timelines have become shorter due to advancements in engine architecture. The company has not yet confirmed when the next-generation Century will be released or where it will be sold. Still, the model is part of a larger plan that positions Century alongside Toyota’s four other core brands: Toyota, Lexus, GR Sport, and Daihatsu.

When the new Century does launch globally, it will be sold through Lexus dealerships rather than dedicated showrooms.