Toyota’s 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Adds Rugged Woodland and Sporty GR Sport Trims and Is Still Cheaper Than Last Year’s Model

The decision to lower the price while simultaneously improving the vehicle’s specs is an unusual move in the current automotive market, where rising costs often translate to heftier window stickers.

For the 2026 model year, Toyota has not only streamlined its pricing structure but has also widened the appeal of the RAV4 PHEV by introducing trims that cater to both off-road enthusiasts and those looking for a sportier aesthetic. The lineup now features four distinct trims, a significant expansion from the two offered previously.

More Range and New Faces in the Lineup

Under the hood, the 2026 model retains its 2.5-liter gas engine, but the total system output has been bumped up. As noted by Car and Driver, the combined horsepower now sits at 320, a noticeable jump from the previous generation’s 302 hp. All-wheel drive remains standard across the board, ensuring the crossover maintains its practical, all-weather credentials.

Perhaps the most practical upgrade for daily drivers is the improvement in electric-only driving. The vehicle’s all-electric range has increased from 42 miles to an even 50 miles on a full charge, courtesy of a larger battery pack. This means many commutes could potentially be completed without tapping into the gas engine at all.

2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV Lineup – © Toyota

A Closer Look at the New Trim Structure and Pricing

The expansion of the lineup introduces two familiar names from the Toyota lexicon to the plug-in hybrid variant for the first time. The Woodland trim, previously reserved for the standard hybrid, now makes its way to the PHEV, offering a rugged aesthetic. On the other end of the spectrum, the GR Sport trim debuts as the new top-tier option, featuring a sporty body kit, a wider stance, and unique chassis and suspension tuning. Despite these additions and the improved performance metrics, the pricing tells a story of affordability.

The base SE trim now starts at $42,950, including destination charges. According to InsideEVs, this makes it $3,315 more affordable than last year’s entry-level model. Following the SE is the newly added Woodland trim, which comes in at $46,750. The XSE trim, which was previously the top option, now starts at $48,650. This represents a $1,910 decrease compared to the 2025 model.

Finally, the range-topping GR Sport PHEV, with all its added equipment and tuning, is priced from $49,950. Remarkably, this makes it $610 cheaper than last year’s top-spec XSE model.

The vehicle is now available to order at United States dealers, bringing with it expanded trim options, more power, and a longer all-electric range.

2026 Toyota RAV4 GR-SPORT – © Toyota

Charging Convenience Comes Standard

Toyota has also addressed one of the common hurdles of plug-in ownership for these new models: charging speed. The 2026 RAV4 PHEV now offers more flexibility when it comes to juicing up the battery away from home. The Woodland and XSE trims come standard with DC fast-charging capability, utilizing a CCS connector.

The manufacturer advertises that a charge from 10% to 80% can be accomplished in approximately 30 minutes at a compatible station, making longer road trips more feasible. For those charging overnight or at home, a Level 2 charger will replenish the battery in a few hours, offering a convenient solution for daily use.