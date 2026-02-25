Toyota Makes Charging Your EV at Home the Easiest Part of Ownership

The installation of a home charging system is often seen as one of the more complicated aspects of owning an EV. Toyota’s collaboration with Treehouse seeks to resolve that challenge by offering a comprehensive service that handles everything from scoping and design to inspections and permits.

Treehouse uses advanced software, including proprietary virtual scoping technology, to make the process as simple as possible for the customer. All that’s required is a few photos and a short survey, after which Treehouse takes care of the rest by coordinating with licensed electricians to upgrade and install the electrical systems needed for the charger.

Treehouse Simplifies the Process

Treehouse’s technology is central to the ease of installation. Once the required photos and survey are submitted, Treehouse’s team manages the design and installation process. Electrical contractors perform the necessary work, including upgrades to the home’s electrical system, and handle inspections and permit filings. This approach significantly reduces the burden on the customer, making it a more seamless experience than the traditional, often complex, process of installing a home charger.

Toyota’s 2026 and newer EVs and PHEVs, including models from its luxury brand Lexus, come standard with a dual-voltage 120V/240V home charger. This charger supports both Level 1 and Level 2 charging, allowing drivers to choose between a slower or faster charging option.

According to Toyota, the charger can charge a vehicle from 10% to a full battery overnight, with a maximum output of 7.7 kW. For those seeking even quicker charging, Treehouse offers the ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger, which Toyota claims can reduce charging times by up to 30%, reports Electrek.

Toyota home charging installation – © Toyota

New Electric Vehicles in Toyota’s Lineup

The partnership with Treehouse arrives as Toyota expands its electric vehicle lineup. In 2026, the company introduced an updated bZ model, alongside two new electric SUVs, the smaller C-HR and the rugged bZ Woodland. Later in the year, Toyota will launch the Highlander EV, marking its first three-row electric SUV.

2026 Toyota C-HR – © Toyota

These new models add to Toyota’s growing portfolio of electric vehicles as the company works to meet the increasing demand for greener transportation options. The upgraded bZ model was among the best-selling EVs in the U.S. last month, reflecting a strong market interest in Toyota’s electric offerings.

To further entice customers, Toyota is offering a $5,000 customer cash bonus and 0% financing on all new electric vehicles, including the 2026 bZ, C-HR, and bZ Woodland. These promotions make Toyota’s EVs even more attractive to potential buyers, especially as the company works to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S.

2026 Toyota bZ Woodland – © Toyota

Focusing on Customer Convenience

By partnering with Treehouse, Toyota aims to make the shift to electric vehicles more convenient for drivers. The ability to have a home charging system installed without the usual hassle of coordinating with contractors and navigating permit processes is a significant advantage for customers. Treehouse’s advanced software, combined with Toyota’s easy-to-use chargers, helps to eliminate barriers that might otherwise deter some drivers from making the move to electric.