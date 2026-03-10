This Toyota Land Cruiser Climbs a Near-Vertical Cliff and Reminds Every Rival Why They’re Still Playing Catch-Up

You almost want to rub the screen to check. No, it is not a CGI edit, and yes, that Land Cruiser is genuinely pointed skyward, wheels biting into bare rock, hauling itself up a slope that no sane driver would even consider attempting. The clip has ignited Reddit threads and left thousands of viewers questioning what they just watched.

What makes the story interesting is not just the spectacle. It is what the footage reveals about a vehicle whose reputation has been quietly, and sometimes loudly, built over decades of use in the most unforgiving terrain on Earth. The clip does not exaggerate anything. If anything, it simply compresses seventy years of design philosophy into a few breathtaking seconds.

A Clip That Stopped Feeds in Their Tracks

The sequence is filmed from the side, a framing choice that does the Land Cruiser no favors in terms of making the feat look easy. The camera angle only amplifies how steep the incline truly is. The 4×4 launches off the base of the slope, finds grip where grip barely seems to exist, self-corrects mid-ascent, and pulls itself over the top as though it had just rolled out of a gentle country lane. For the driver, it reads like a formality. For everyone watching, it plays like a small mechanical miracle.

The video spread fast across Reddit, where titles talked about the “steepest incline” and a 4×4 “defying gravity.” Similar footage followed the same pattern: a Land Cruiser charging into Middle Eastern sand dunes, cresting a near-vertical ridge, giving the impression of a vehicle that has simply opted out of the rules that apply to everything else on four wheels.

Seven Decades of Engineering Behind One Viral Moment

That famous cliff-climbing clip is not luck. According to Toyota’s own historical documentation, the Land Cruiser’s story starts in the 1950s with the BJ, the model’s direct ancestor, which became the first vehicle to reach the sixth station of Mount Fuji, roughly 2,500 meters above sea level. That accomplishment alone earned it an early contract with the Japanese police for difficult-terrain missions.

From there, the trajectory only continued upward. The Land Cruiser became the first Toyota model ever exported, eventually reaching over 5 million units sold across more than 140 countries. The brand has consistently summarized the model’s guiding principle with three words: strength, durability, reliability.

That same engineering DNA runs through the Toyota Hilux, the Land Cruiser‘s well-known cousin. Jeremy Clarkson and the Top Gear team subjected one to a now-legendary series of punishments: submerging it in the Bristol Channel, striking it repeatedly with a wrecking ball, and placing it on the roof of a 240-foot building, around 73 meters, before the structure was demolished.

The building came down. The Hilux was unrecognizable. It still started. Modified versions of the same vehicle later made it to the North Pole, and up one of Europe’s steepest active volcanoes. Same DNA, same logic: overbuild everything that needs to hold when the road is gone.

Rivals Who Tried, and Came Up Short

The gap between the Land Cruiser and its rivals is not theoretical. A video picked up by Briefly places the Land Cruiser side by side with a Volkswagen Amarok, a Ford Ranger Raptor, and two other bakkies on a steep climb following a muddy approach. One by one, the competitors stall out before the summit, wheels spinning or momentum collapsing mid-slope. The Land Cruiser exits the mud, locks in its line, and climbs to the top as the crowd reacts accordingly.

An expert featured in the same footage offered a grounded explanation: the Land Cruiser was conceived from the start as a military vehicle, engineered to endure extreme conditions, with a powerful engine and generous ground clearance as non-negotiables. He was also careful to note that technique matters, a wrong approach angle or an incorrect gear ratio can stop any 4×4 in its tracks, regardless of the badge on the hood.

Other manufacturers have tried to enter this territory and paid for it. Chinese automaker Chery attempted to recreate Land Rover’s famous Dragon Challenge, failed, and reportedly issued an apology for having tried at all. For Toyota, meanwhile, a near-vertical rock face appears to register as a slightly strenuous Tuesday.