This Chinese SUV Tried to Copy Land Rover’s Viral Stairway to Heaven Climb. It Was an Epic Fail

In 2018, Land Rover captured global attention when it successfully drove a Range Rover Sport up the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate, cementing its off-road credentials in the process. The stunt was a massive marketing success, with millions of views and positive press.

Chery, a Chinese car manufacturer, attempted to create a similar moment for its Fulwin X3L SUV. However, their effort backfired dramatically, turning the highly anticipated climb into a viral mishap. A safety issue led to the Fulwin X3L SUV sliding backward, causing damage to a fence and triggering widespread online mockery.

Chery Fulwin X3L – © Chery

A Stunt Meant to Impress Turns Into a Disaster

Chery’s plan seemed straightforward: drive its Fulwin X3L up the 999 steps at Heaven’s Gate, just as Land Rover had done years earlier. The Fulwin X3L, a hybrid SUV with a 422-horsepower engine and advanced off-road features, was chosen for the task. However, as the SUV ascended the steep stairs, things quickly began to go wrong.

According to Motor1, the vehicle’s progress stalled about halfway up the staircase when a loud pop was heard. The Fulwin lost control and, despite attempts to accelerate, began sliding backward. The SUV then crashed into a fence and sent debris tumbling down the cliffside.

The Mishap’s Aftermath: Apologies and Damage Control

Following the embarrassing failure, Chery was quick to address the situation, issuing a public apology. The automaker explained that the test, which was intended as a demonstration of the Fulwin X3L’s off-road prowess, was “interrupted due to an unexpected incident,” as reported by the same source.

The company also detailed the cause of the failure: the safety rope detached and became entangled, which ultimately led to the SUV losing power and crashing. Chery expressed regret for the damage caused and assured the public that they would repair the fence and compensate the necessary parties. The company also apologized to tourists who were at the site during the incident.

The Risks of Viral Marketing: Lessons from the Incident

While viral marketing has proven to be an effective strategy for brands, this incident highlights the risks associated with stunts that push the limits of a product’s capabilities. Land Rover’s original stunt with the Range Rover Sport, which remains one of the most iconic moments in off-road advertising, was a success because it was carefully planned and executed.

In contrast, Chery’s attempt to replicate that success without a similar level of preparation and foresight resulted in a costly blunder. As the company now faces the fallout from the viral video, it serves as a reminder that stunts and marketing campaigns should not only be bold but also thoroughly vetted for safety and feasibility.