Hyundai Launches the Coolest Palisade Yet — but Americans Won’t Get the Chance to Buy It

This special edition builds on the momentum of the earlier Santa Fe NHL Edition, offering unique design touches and premium upgrades aimed at Canadian hockey fans. The Palisade NHL Edition is based on the Ultimate Calligraphy Hybrid trim, the top-spec version of the three-row SUV.

Hyundai appears to be doubling down on regional exclusivity and fan-centric branding with this release. It’s a strategy tailored to the Canadian market, where hockey is not just a sport but a cultural cornerstone. The vehicle arrives just ahead of the NHL’s season opener on October 7, targeting what the company sees as a sweet spot of sports enthusiasm and premium SUV demand.

Distinctive Exterior Design and Team Customization

On the outside, the 2026 Palisade Hybrid NHL Edition features a matte Creamy White finish, a paint option unique to this seven-seat version. Hyundai pairs this with 21-inch alloy wheels sporting center caps that can be customized with the logo of the buyer’s favorite NHL team. AThese visual cues align with a broader emphasis on personalization.

Additional exterior features include a dual-pane sunroof, enhancing the upscale feel of the vehicle. This release is not Hyundai’s first foray into NHL branding; the Santa Fe NHL Edition set a precedent for sports-themed customization, but the Palisade version takes it a step further, both visually and technically.

Premium Interior With Canadian-Sourced Materials

The interior of the NHL Edition is equally distinctive. It comes with Grey Charcoal Nappa leather seats, exclusive to this model, and incorporates Luxwood door sills, floor mats, liners, and a cargo tray—all sourced from Canadian companies, with options to customize each with NHL team logos.

The cabin also includes second-row captain’s chairs with both heating and ventilation, a microfiber suede headliner, ambient lighting, and a digital rearview mirror with HomeLink. Tech features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and a 14-speaker Bose premium audio system. Buyers also receive a built-in dashcam and wireless smartphone charger, as reported by the same source.

Hybrid Powertrain and Exclusive Extras

Under the hood, the Palisade NHL Edition is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, combined with two electric motors and a 1.65 kWh lithium-ion battery, managed by a six-speed automatic transmission. This setup delivers a total of 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. Fuel efficiency for the all-wheel-drive model is rated at 8.1 L/100 km (29 mpg US) combined.

According to Carscoops, driver assistance systems are extensive, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Highway Driving Assist II, and various collision-avoidance technologies. Every purchase also includes a Hyundai x NHL Yeti Roadie 32 wheeled cooler and an entry into a draw for Stanley Cup tickets.

Priced at $68,899 CAD, with an additional $2,100 CAD destination fee, the NHL Edition undercuts the U.S. non-hybrid Palisade Calligraphy, which starts at $54,560 USD before fees—though the NHL Edition is not available south of the border.