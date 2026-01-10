Kia Adds Power and Virtual Gears to Its Affordable EVs for the 2026 Models

For years, Kia’s electric offerings, including the EV3, EV4, and EV5, were focused on comfort and efficiency, with single-motor setups and front-wheel drive. The introduction of the GT versions marks a shift toward performance, incorporating a second motor, improved suspension, and several other enhancements designed to make driving these EVs more thrilling.

Despite not meeting early rumors of a 400-horsepower target, the new GT variants are significantly quicker and more capable than their predecessors. Production of these models is set to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with deliveries expected shortly afterward.

Kia EV3 GT – © Kia

Dual-Motor Powertrain Enhancements

The GT versions of the EV3, EV4, and EV5 feature dual-motor powertrains that boost their performance significantly. The EV3 and EV4 GT both deliver a combined total of 282 horsepower, with a 194-hp front motor paired with a smaller 94-hp rear motor. The EV5 GT takes things a step further, offering 302 horsepower, thanks to a more powerful 208-hp front motor.

While some early rumors suggested these models might approach 400 horsepower, the final figures are slightly lower. Nonetheless, these upgrades result in a noticeable increase in performance across the board. The EV4 GT is the quickest of the three, accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.6 seconds, while the EV3 GT takes 5.7 seconds, and the larger, heavier EV5 GT reaches the same speed in 6.2 seconds.

Kia EV4 GT – © Kia

Performance Features and Design Tweaks

In addition to the increased power, Kia has introduced several performance-focused features to the GT models. The suspension system has been upgraded with electronically adjustable settings to provide a sportier driving experience, a stark contrast to the softer, comfort-oriented setups in the non-GT versions.

These adjustments are designed to enhance the driving dynamics, making the GT versions more engaging on the road. Inside, the vehicles feature body-hugging sports seats and a standard three-prong GT steering wheel.

Additionally, to add to the performance experience, Kia has included artificial engine sounds and virtual gear shifting, creating a more immersive driving atmosphere that mimics a traditional performance car.

Kia EV5 GT – © Kia

Range and Battery Efficiency

Kia has equipped all three GT models with an 81.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which provides a respectable range, even with the additional power draw from the dual-motor setup. The EV3 GT offers a range of up to 376 miles (605 km), the EV4 GT can go up to 391 miles (633 km), and the EV5 GT reaches up to 344 miles (555 km).

While the added power and weight from the second motor are likely to reduce the range compared to the non-GT models, these figures still position the GT versions as competitive within the electric vehicle market. These range estimates are based on the WLTP cycle, and it’s expected that real-world figures could vary slightly.