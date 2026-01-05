Kia Sets New Global Sales Record in 2025, Plans Even More Ambitious Goal for 2026

Kia closed out 2025 with a record 3.13 million vehicles sold globally, a 2% increase over 2024. While this marks the highest annual total in the company’s history, it still fell short of the brand’s 3.22 million unit target set for the year.

Even with the miss, Kia remains forward-looking, announcing a new global sales goal of 3.35 million units for 2026. The company is banking on refreshed models, increased production, and momentum in both domestic and international markets to help close the gap.

The 2025 results offer a mixed picture for the South Korean automaker. Sales growth was steady and performance strong in key segments, particularly among SUVs. Yet the inability to meet its forecast suggests ongoing challenges in pacing expansion. Kia is now focused on closing that distance with more aggressive goals for 2026, supported by both updated models and diversification into specialized markets.

Sportage, Seltos, And Sorento Lead Strong SUV Lineup

Kia’s SUV portfolio was the driving force behind its record performance in 2025. The Sportage was the brand’s top-selling model with 569,688 units sold, followed by the Seltos with 299,766, and the Sorento with 264,673, according to the company data.

These three vehicles formed a clear sales hierarchy and were instrumental in supporting Kia’s growth across multiple markets. With consumer interest remaining high in the compact and midsize SUV segments, these models delivered consistent results throughout the year. The continued popularity of the Sportage in particular reflects strong global positioning and broad customer appeal.

Kia’s ability to maintain demand for its core SUV offerings was central to its year-end total. The brand’s focus on updating popular models without significant disruptions contributed to its resilience in an increasingly competitive global market.

2026 Sportage Family Lineup – © Kia

Kia Outlines Production Goals And Revised Targets For 2026

Despite missing its 2025 sales goal, Kia has outlined an assertive strategy for the year ahead. It aims to reach 3.35 million global sales in 2026, with new models, such as the next-generation Telluride and Seltos, expected to play a central role.

The company plans to increase domestic sales in South Korea to 565,000 units, compared to 545,776 in 2025. Outside of its home market, Kia has set a target of 2,775,000 vehicles, up from 2,584,238 sold internationally last year. These figures show Kia’s confidence in both its home base and global demand, as the company expands its presence through refreshed lineups and optimized production planning.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Kia also tracks Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), which include military trucks and similar platforms. In 2025, the company sold 5,789 SPVs. For 2026, it plans to nearly double that figure to 10,000 units, reflecting growth ambitions even in niche market segments.

Hyundai Also Falls Short, Prepares Key EV Launch

Kia’s parent company, Hyundai, also failed to meet its own expectations in 2025. The automaker delivered 4.14 million vehicles, just under its projection of 4.17 million. Looking ahead, Hyundai has adjusted its 2026 target slightly downward to 4.16 million units.

Hyundai is preparing for the launch of the Ioniq 3, previewed by the Concept Three, which is positioned as an entry-level electric vehicle. While the model is expected to appeal to cost-conscious EV buyers, it will not go on sale until later in the year. As a result, the full commercial impact of the Ioniq 3 will likely not materialize before 2027.