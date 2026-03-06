Kia Pauses EV6 GT in the U.S., Putting One of Its Fastest Electric Models on Hold

Kia confirmed the move in a statement shared with Road & Track, pointing to shifting market conditions as the main reason behind the pause. For now, the high-performance EV6 GT disappears from the American lineup, even as other trims continue to be produced and sold in the country.

The EV6 GT has built a reputation as a thrilling electric crossover with sports-car levels of acceleration. Its hiatus adds to a growing list of electric vehicles facing delays or cancellations in the United States.

Falling Sales After the Federal Tax Credit Disappeared

The decision comes at a moment when EV6 sales in the United States have weakened significantly. According to InsideEVs, Kia sold just 1,140 EV6 units during the first two months of the year, less than half the number recorded during the same period the previous year.

Industry observers link the slowdown to the disappearance of the $7,500 federal tax credit for the EV6 late last year. Without that incentive, the price gap between the EV6 and many competing models widened, which appears to have cooled demand.

Kia does not release sales figures for individual trims, though the EV6 GT likely represented the smallest share of sales because it was the most expensive variant in the lineup.

Kia EV6 GT – © Kia

Import Tariffs Add Pressure on the Performance Model

Another factor complicating the EV6 GT’s future in the United States is where the vehicle is built. The high-performance model is imported from South Korea, which exposes it to a 15 percent tariff under the current U.S. trade policy. Other EV6 trims do not face this issue. They are assembled at Kia’s factory in West Point, Georgia, meaning they avoid the import tariff and remain available to American customers.

Kia addressed the situation directly in comments reported by Road & Track. The company said that “offering tremendous value and exhilarating performance to customers across Kia’s full range of vehicles is paramount,” but noted that “due to changing market conditions, the 2026 EV6 GT will be delayed until further notice.” The automaker also clarified that the decision does not affect the rest of the EV6 lineup produced in Georgia.

Kia EV6 GT – © Kia

A Powerful Electric Crossover Disappears from the Lineup

Before the delay, the 2025 Kia EV6 GT had been introduced alongside the updated EV6 range at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The model carried a starting price of $65,345 and brought several upgrades, including a redesigned front end, a refreshed interior with a new infotainment system, a larger high-voltage battery and a Tesla-style NACS charging port.

Under the floor sat an 84-kilowatt-hour battery powering two electric motors. With Launch Mode activated, the system delivered up to 641 horsepower. That setup allowed the EV6 GT to sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 161 mph.

Performance was not limited to straight-line acceleration. The model’s suspension tuning and a feature called Virtual Gear Shifts were designed to create a driving experience that felt closer to a racing simulator than a typical electric crossover. The delay also means buyers may struggle to find the model going forward. The EV6 GT is no longer listed on Kia’s U.S. website, though some units may still remain in dealership inventories.

The pause is not limited to that single vehicle. The EV3 compact electric hatchback and its sedan sibling, the EV4, have also been delayed indefinitely in the United States. Meanwhile, several other electric vehicles have faced similar setbacks: Hyundai has said it will sell only the high-performance Ioniq 6 N in the country, the Ford F-150 Lightning ended production last year, and Ram canceled its electric 1500 truck before it ever reached showrooms.