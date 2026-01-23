New Kia Niro Revealed with Major Design Updates, but No EV Model Announced Yet

Unveiled in South Korea, the redesigned Niro takes cues from Kia’s newer electric vehicles, bringing the model visually closer to the EV3, EV5, and EV9. Yet despite the updates, Kia has not confirmed whether the Niro EV will continue, fueling rumors that it may be replaced by the EV3.

The Niro, originally launched in 2016, has received incremental updates over the years. In 2022, the second generation was introduced, offering three powertrains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and fully electric. The latest 2026 version continues this evolution with a revised look and upgraded features, but omits key details about the future of its EV variant. More information, including pricing, specifications, and available powertrains, is expected in March.

Meanwhile, industry speculation, particularly from The Korean Car Blog, points to a possible discontinuation of the Niro EV in favor of the EV3. With no EV or PHEV versions of the 2026 model announced yet in the U.S., the absence is notable.

Exterior Redesign Reflects Kia’s Latest EV Lineup

The 2026 Niro features a significant exterior overhaul. Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy informs the new look, giving the crossover a more contemporary and rugged profile. At the front, the vehicle adopts a smaller grille and incorporates Kia’s Starmap Signature Lighting, a design element shared with the EV3.

To enhance its crossover appeal, Kia added new wheel arch cladding and lower door garnishes. These are paired with redesigned 18-inch wheels, which introduce a more futuristic touch. At the rear, the Niro receives slimmer LED lamps, described by Kia as creating a “dynamic, 3D rhythm.”

These updates align the model visually with Kia’s latest electric releases, even as questions remain about whether the electric Niro will continue to exist within this updated frame.

Kia Niro – © Kia

Upgraded Cabin Echoes Tech-Forward EV Interiors

Inside, the Niro moves closer to the feel and functionality of Kia’s newer EVs. The vehicle now includes a 12.3-inch digital cluster and infotainment system, offering a more integrated and streamlined display. Both the steering wheel and dashboard have been redesigned to improve usability and reflect current in-cabin technology trends.

The changes bring the Niro’s interior in line with models like the EV3, reinforcing a unified design language across Kia’s electric and electrified vehicles. While no specific trim or battery options were announced, the interior upgrade signals Kia’s continued push toward a more tech-centric driving experience.

The automaker confirmed it will release full details, including U.S. specifications, in March, leaving potential buyers and dealers waiting to see if the EV and PHEV options will be included in the refreshed lineup.

Kia Niro Interior – © Kia

Speculation Grows Around Possible End of Niro EV

Despite the comprehensive update, Kia has yet to confirm the EV variant for the 2026 model. As noted by The Korean Car Blog, local rumors suggest Kia may discontinue the Niro EV entirely, with the EV3 potentially taking its place. This shift would align with Kia’s broader electrification strategy, particularly as newer models take priority.

For now, the 2025 Kia Niro EV remains available in the U.S., with two trims: Wind and Wave. Both versions offer an EPA-estimated range of 253 miles. The Wind trim starts at $39,600, while the Wave is priced at $44,600, according to Electrek.

Although the EV3 is not yet on sale in the U.S., Kia America’s head of marketing, Russel Wager, told Car and Driver at the LA Auto Show that the vehicle is still slated for U.S. release, despite the delay of the EV4. His statement adds weight to theories that Kia may be streamlining its electric offerings, potentially replacing the Niro EV with the EV3 in the near future.

While customers await official confirmation, Kia is promoting substantial incentives across its current EV lineup. Buyers can now receive a $10,000 Customer Cash Bonus on models such as the 2025 EV6, 2025 Niro EV, and 2026 EV9. These offers suggest a push to move inventory while new models prepare to enter the market.