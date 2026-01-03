Kia EV3 Becomes One of Europe’s Best-Selling EVs in Its First Full Year and Is Coming to the U.S.

Launched in late 2024, the small SUV quickly became a bestseller in Europe, South Korea, and beyond, fueling Kia’s rise in markets long dominated by other global automakers.

With more than 75,000 units sold by September 2025, the EV3 helped Kia surpass major rivals like Volkswagen and Toyota in key European countries. Now, as Kia prepares to bring the vehicle to the U.S. in 2026, the EV3 stands out as a defining model in the brand’s expanding electric lineup.

Since its debut, the EV3 has shown how a reasonably priced electric vehicle, backed by practical design and range, can rapidly gain traction in competitive markets. Kia’s strategy of offering multiple battery sizes and modern tech at accessible price points has paid off, attracting new buyers and strengthening the company’s foothold in Europe. As other automakers scramble to follow suit, the EV3’s momentum illustrates a shift in what consumers expect from compact EVs.

A European Bestseller Within Months

Kia’s EV3 has seen early success that few compact electric SUVs can match. It became the best-selling retail EV in the UK during the first half of 2025 and ranked among the top 10 across Europe. In October 2025, Kia announced over 75,000 units had been sold globally within just nine months of its release.

In the Netherlands, the EV3 played a key role in making Kia the top-selling car brand, beating out Volkswagen, Škoda, Toyota, and Renault. Official data from the RAI association, BOVAG, and RDC shows Kia held a 9.8% market share, with 37,837 registrations. The EV3 alone contributed 10,973 units, placing it as the second most registered vehicle in the country, just behind the Škoda Enyaq and ahead of the tesla model y.

Kia’s European performance in 2025 was supported by its broader electric lineup, including the EV6 and EV9. The fourth quarter also saw the introduction of the EV4 and midsize EV5, reinforcing Kia’s position as a leading EV brand in the region.

Kia EV3 – © Kia

Specs And Pricing Sharpen Its Appeal

Kia’s strategy with the EV3 centers on balance, offering solid driving range and flexible pricing without overcomplicating the platform. The EV3 is sold in Europe with two battery options: a 58.3 kWh pack delivering up to 430 km (270 miles) of WLTP range, and an 81.48 kWh pack offering as much as 599 km (375 miles).

Its physical dimensions, 4,300 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,560 mm tall, put it in the same category as the outgoing Chevy Bolt EUV, making it well-suited for urban use while offering enough cabin space for small families.

In Europe, the EV3 starts at around €36,000, or roughly $42,000. It’s expected to launch in the U.S. in 2026, with pricing anticipated between $35,000 and $40,000, though Kia has yet to confirm final specs for the American market.

Market Pressure Mounts As Rivals Respond

Kia’s rapid success with the EV3 is beginning to reshape the compact EV segment. Automakers are taking note: both Ford and Volkswagen are preparing to launch lower-cost electric vehicles to compete in this space. Volkswagen, for example, plans to introduce the ID. Polo in Europe in spring 2026. The ID. Polo will be the first of four new entry-level EVs and is expected to go head-to-head with upcoming models like Kia’s EV2 and Hyundai Ioniq 3.

While the EV4’s launch in the U.S. has been delayed indefinitely, Kia still plans to bring the EV3 stateside. Russell Wager, Kia America’s marketing chief, told car and driver in November that the compact SUV remains part of their u.s. launch strategy.

Kia is also offering deep discounts across its current EV lineup, more than $10,000 off in some cases. These incentives, combined with a full electric portfolio that includes the EV2, EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6, EV9, and PV5, underline the brand’s aggressive push to secure its share of a fast-changing market.