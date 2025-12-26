Hyundai IONIQ 3 Electric Hot Hatch Seen On The Road For The First Time In Spy Shots

Unveiled as the Concept Three at the Munich Motor Show in September, the IONIQ 3 will be the smallest model in the IONIQ family. It introduces a new design language described by Hyundai as an “Aero Hatch”, a styling direction that departs sharply from the larger IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6. This model is not just a downsized EV, but a new visual and functional interpretation of what a compact electric vehicle can be.

The IONIQ 3 maintains the signature Parametric Pixel lights familiar to the IONIQ range but pushes the design in a new direction. According to Hyundai, this model represents “a new typology that reimagines the compact EV silhouette,” blending elements from its concept phase with production-ready features. Its compact proportions are defined, measuring 4,287 mm in length, 1,940 mm in width, and 1,428 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,722 mm.

N-line Variant Spotted With Sporty Updates

New images, released by HealerTV and relayed by TheKoreanCarBlog, reveal that Hyundai is preparing a sporty N-Line trim for the IONIQ 3. The prototype shows several changes despite the heavy camouflage: sharper head and taillights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and N-branded wheels all hint at a more aggressive posture.

The IONIQ 3 also retains the ducktail spoiler featured on the Concept Three, reinforcing its hot hatch profile. While final technical details remain under wraps, this N-Line version follows Hyundai’s usual rollout pattern, which often includes full N variants alongside N-Line trims. According to TheKoreanCarBlog, this suggests that a true high-performance model may be in the pipeline.

Platform And Range Expectations

Although Hyundai has not confirmed powertrain specifics, the IONIQ 3 is expected to adopt similar battery options to the Kia EV3: a 58.3 kWh pack and a larger 81.4 kWh version. This could deliver a WLTP range of around 365 miles. The IONIQ 3 is also expected to include the same advanced tech, efficiency, and safety systems found in Hyundai’s larger IONIQ models.

Positioned below the Kona Electric in the brand’s EV lineup, the IONIQ 3 is anticipated to start at approximately £25,000, or about $33,700. This pricing would place it in direct competition with other compact EVs such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and the EV3 from Kia. While Hyundai has yet to disclose market-specific configurations, the model clearly aims to strike a balance between affordability and innovation in the electric hatchback segment.

The Hyundai Concept THREE EV, a preview of the IONIQ 3 – © Hyundai

Limited Rollout, Big Reveal Expected Soon

The IONIQ 3 is expected to make its official debut in early 2026, with the Brussels Motor Show — starting January 9, likely to serve as its global launch platform. Hyundai has already teased that it will unveil its “biggest EV” yet at the event, alongside several new models.

Despite its appeal, Hyundai has confirmed that the IONIQ 3 will not be sold in the United States. Auto tariffs and recent policy changes are cited as the main reasons behind this decision, reflecting broader shifts in the global EV market landscape. That said, Hyundai continues to promote its EV range in the U.S., currently offering one of the country’s most affordable electric leases: the IONIQ 5 for as low as $189 per month.