Hyundai Announces Major Price Cuts for 2026 Electric Vehicles

After recording five consecutive years of record retail sales in the United States, Hyundai is now offering enticing new deals and promotions on models like the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 9, and IONIQ 6 to continue its momentum into the new year.

The company’s latest offers, launched in January, come at a crucial time when more consumers are seeking affordable alternatives to traditional gasoline-powered cars. These deals, available until February 2, 2026, offer significant savings on leases, cash bonuses, and low financing rates, with a range of vehicles to choose from, from compact electric cars to larger SUVs.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5: A Popular Choice with Strong Lease Deals

The 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 continues to be one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, with lease offers starting at just $189 per month for the Standard Range SE model. This version offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 245 miles. For only $10 more per month, consumers can upgrade to the SE RWD model, which increases the range to 318 miles. This affordability places the IONIQ 5 in direct competition with other budget-friendly electric vehicles in the U.S. market.

If you’re looking for an all-wheel-drive option, the IONIQ 5 SE AWD is available for $239 per month. For those seeking a more rugged option, the IONIQ 5 XRT trim can be leased for $289 per month. Additionally, Hyundai is offering a $7,500 cash bonus on all 2025 IONIQ 5 models or financing options with 1.99% APR for up to 60 months. This aggressive pricing is designed to make electric mobility accessible to a broader audience and continues Hyundai’s push to become a leader in the affordable EV space.

The 2026 IONIQ 5 sees price adjustments as well. Starting at $289 per month, this model includes 0% financing for up to 72 months and an extra $1,000 off. Although the cash bonus has been reduced to $3,000, Hyundai is maintaining competitive offers to keep the IONIQ 5 attractive to consumers who want a balance of price and performance. The 2025 update brought significant changes, including a range boost (up to 318 miles) and an NACS port for compatibility with Tesla Superchargers.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 – © Hyundai

IONIQ 9 and IONIQ 6: Bigger Models with Attractive Savings

Hyundai’s 2026 IONIQ 9, a three-row electric SUV, has also received price cuts. The lease for this larger vehicle is now $369 per month, a decrease from $419 in December 2025. The IONIQ 9, which offers up to 335 miles of range, is being marketed as a versatile family electric SUV with significant cargo capacity, providing up to 2,462 liters (87 cubic feet) of interior space, more than that of the Ford Explorer.

Hyundai is also offering a generous $10,000 cash bonus on all 2026 IONIQ 9 models, or 0% financing for up to 72 months, along with an additional $3,000 off. This makes the IONIQ 9 an appealing option for buyers seeking an electric vehicle with more space and family-friendly features.

Meanwhile, the 2025 IONIQ 6 is available for lease from just $189 per month. With a starting price of $37,850, it offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 342 miles. Hyundai is sweetening the deal with a $7,500 cash bonus or 0% APR financing for up to 60 months on all 2025 IONIQ 6 models, making this sleek sedan an attractive option for those who prioritize efficiency and style in their electric vehicle purchase.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 – © Hyundai

Global Price Cuts and Regional Promotions

Hyundai’s price cuts are not confined to the U.S. market. In Australia, the company has reduced the prices of some electric models by up to AUD $14,000, equivalent to around $9,400 USD. This reflects Hyundai’s commitment to making its electric vehicles more accessible globally, especially in markets where the demand for EVs is growing rapidly.

In its home market of South Korea, Hyundai has introduced an “EV Early Bird” promotion, offering up to 1 million won ($700) for customers who take delivery of an IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, or IONIQ 9 by March 2026. This initiative further strengthens Hyundai’s global push to make EVs affordable and to expand its footprint in markets outside of the U.S.