Hyundai Flashes First Glimpse of Ioniq 5 EV

Photo: Hyundai

If you’ve been hoping for a glimpse of Hyundai Motor Company’s new Ioniq 5 electric crossover, the automaker recently released a trio of heavily shadowed images. These shots show the vehicle’s front end, rear end, and front wheel.

The Ioniq 5 will be the inaugural model sold under Hyundai’s Ioniq brand, which is devoted entirely to battery-electric vehicles.

Details have been sparse for the Ioniq 5, but we do know that its design is based on the 45 concept crossover, which was unveiled at Frankfurt’s International Motor Show in 2019. The 45 concept showed off a coupe/hatchback look with aerodynamic, aircraft-inspired styling.

We also know that the Ioniq 5 is being built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform. The E-GMP will be the basis for a wide variety of other Ioniq battery-electric models in the years to come.

Photo: Hyundai

According to Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 will feature pixel-inspired lighting arrays. These show up in the new photos, which depict the vehicle with a set of four unique bracket-shaped headlights and four rectangular taillights.

The Ioniq 5 will also come with a sleek clamshell hood, eco-friendly color finishes, and special 20-inch wheels that have been optimized for EV performance.

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai has also hinted at the capabilities of the Ioniq 5 in four short videos. A series of three clips shows the vehicle’s 3.5-kilowatt Vehicle to Load system as it powers an oven, speakers, and a treadmill at a campsite.

Meanwhile, “5 Min Challenge” showcases the vehicle’s capacity to charge quickly. This video hints that the Ioniq 5 will be able to travel more than 100 kilometers on just a 5-minute charge.

After the Ioniq 5, Hyundai plans to introduce many other models via the Ioniq brand. The Ioniq 6 sedan, based on the Prophecy concept EV, will arrive in 2022. The large Ioniq 7 SUV will get here in 2024.

As for the Ioniq 5, its official debut is coming in February. It’s not clear yet when this EV crossover will go on sale at dealerships or how widely it will be available.