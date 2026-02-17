Kia Updates Its EV5 SUV with Major Interior and Exterior Changes Ahead of 2027 Release

After debuting the EV5 in China in 2023 and globally in late 2025, Kia is already preparing an updated version. The SUV, which is currently rolling out in markets like Europe, Korea, and Australia, will undergo its first major update as it prepares for global release in 2027.

Recently spotted in Korea, the facelifted model reveals a more aggressive look and introduces an advanced infotainment system. The update aims to enhance both performance and user experience, addressing key features such as charging speed and interior technology. These changes are intended to make the EV5 more competitive against top-selling electric SUVs like the Tesla Model Y.

Exterior Changes: A More Rugged Look

One of the most noticeable updates to the EV5 is its revised exterior, which now presents a more aggressive and rugged look. The front bumper has been redesigned to be wider, drawing inspiration from the EV5 WKNDR Concept, Kia’s “adventurous” SUV concept revealed at the Guangzhou Auto Show in 2025.

The headlights also receive an update, incorporating Kia’s signature three-prong design, which has been featured in other models like the K4, K5, and EV3. At the rear, the bumper has been completely redesigned to reflect the WKNDR concept, adding to the vehicle’s off-road aesthetic. New wheels further emphasize this rugged look, positioning the EV5 as a more dynamic SUV.

Kia EV5 – © Kia

Interior Surprise: Hyundai’s Pleos Infotainment System

Inside the EV5, Kia introduces a significant upgrade with Hyundai’s Pleos infotainment system, which was first seen in models like the China-made Elexio. The new setup integrates the infotainment system into the dashboard, with the instrument display now positioned slightly lower than in Hyundai models, reports Electrek.

This display stretches across the top of the dashboard, extending all the way to the passenger seat, offering a more immersive user experience. The inclusion of Hyundai’s Pleos system highlights Kia’s focus on enhancing the in-car technology, bringing a modern and seamless interface to the EV5’s interior.

Performance Enhancements: Faster Charging Times

The updated Kia EV5 could also feature a significant performance upgrade with the addition of an 800V electric system, replacing the current 400V system. This change, reported by TheKoreanCarBlog, would improve charging speeds significantly, addressing one of the key drawbacks of the current model.

With faster charging times, the EV5 would be better positioned to compete with other leading electric vehicles, making it more convenient for users who need quicker recharging options on the go. The shift to an 800V system would bring the EV5 in line with other top EVs, such as the Tesla Model Y, which already benefits from faster charging capabilities.



The current Kia EV5, which measures 4,610 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, and 1,675 mm in height, offers “best-in-class” rear passenger space, with up to 1,041 mm of second-row legroom. The EV5 is available in Europe with battery packs offering ranges of 400 km (248 mi) and 530 km (329 mi), with prices starting at £39,295 ($53,000) in the UK.

Kia’s EV5 facelift is expected to be launched globally in early 2027. With these updates, Kia aims to strengthen the EV5’s position in the competitive electric SUV market, alongside models like the Tesla Model Y and BYD Sealion 7, while offering improved design, technology, and performance.