F-150 Lightning Becomes Ford’s Best-Selling EV Truck After Company Announces Its Retirement

The F-150 Lightning briefly became the best-selling EV truck in the U.S., just as Ford confirmed the model’s retirement and a major pivot in its electrification strategy. While the success was partially fueled by an expiring federal tax credit, the timing underscored the complex transition facing the electric truck market.

Though Lightning’s long-term performance was often questioned, its third-quarter results outpaced all competitors, including Tesla and Rivian. Ford, however, has chosen to discontinue the current version of the Lightning in favor of a next-generation truck with a built-in combustion generator, a move that reflects shifting consumer behavior and industry-wide EV fatigue.

Lightning Outperforms EV Rivals In Final Full Quarter

According to data, Ford sold 10,005 F-150 Lightning units in Q3 2025, up from 7,162 in the same quarter last year. The nearly 40% increase made it the top-selling electric pickup truck in the country during that period. This result marked Ford’s best-ever quarter for the Lightning since its introduction.

In comparison, the rest of the EV truck segment delivered mixed and often disappointing results. Tesla’s Cybertruck dropped to 7,100 units for the quarter. Rivian’s R1T suffered a steep decline, with sales plummeting 85%. GM’s Silverado EV and Sierra EV posted strong percentage growth but remained behind the Lightning in total volume.

At the same time, the gasoline-powered F-Series, still the backbone of Ford’s truck lineup, retained its dominance in the full-size category. With 197,727 units sold in Q3 and a year-to-date total of 597,546, it remains America’s top-selling truck family.

2025 Ford F-150 Lightning – © Ford

Ford Confirms Lightning’s Retirement Despite Strong Quarter

Despite the F-150 Lightning’s record quarter, Ford announced that the truck will be retired in its current form. The company plans to replace it with a new model that uses an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) system. This upcoming version will still be driven by electric motors but will include a gasoline engine that acts as a generator to recharge the battery during trips.

The system functions as a reverse plug-in hybrid, offering electric performance with extended range capabilities, specifically aimed at eliminating the need to plan long journeys around charging stations. The decision highlights Ford’s shift away from a fully electric strategy and toward hybridized alternatives that better serve the practical needs of truck users.

The EREV pivot comes amid broader signs that the initial momentum behind electric trucks has slowed. According to the same source, Ford’s approach reflects a recognition that American truck buyers often need longer towing range and fewer charging-related compromises than current EVs can offer.

Sales Spike Tied To Expiring Tax Incentive

A significant factor behind the Lightning’s Q3 performance was the expiration of the federal $7,500 EV tax credit, which created a short-term demand surge. Buyers rushed to secure the financial benefit before it phased out, inflating sales just ahead of the model’s planned retirement.

Though incentives have influenced EV sales in the past, the Lightning’s spike was notable because it occurred at the end of the vehicle’s run. The coincidence of peak sales and product phase-out is rare in the automotive industry, making the Lightning’s final quarter an unusual but revealing data point in Ford’s electric journey.

It also emphasized the role of incentives in pushing electric vehicles across the line for consumers who may still be hesitant about price, range, or charging infrastructure. The Lightning showed that, under the right conditions, demand for electric trucks can surge, even if only briefly.