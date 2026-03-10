Ford Is Pressing Its Dealers to Fix Your Car the Same Day, a Bet to Rebuild Its Battered Image

For years, leaving a car at the dealership has meant entering a black hole. Hours stretch into days, phone calls go unanswered, and the reason for the delay often remains a mystery. It is a problem that has quietly eroded Ford’s standing with its own buyers, and one that the company can no longer afford to ignore.

The consequences have been measurable. Last year’s J.D. Power satisfaction study ranked Ford below the industry average, a verdict that stung all the more given that CEO Jim Farley had publicly claimed, that same year, to have raised the reliability of Ford’s combustion engines to Toyota’s standard. Strong mechanics, it turns out, cannot compensate for a chaotic service experience.

A 25-Person Task Force Watching Every Repair Order

Since February 2025, Ford has been running a program called Uptime Assist. A dedicated team of 25 specialists, based in Michigan and supported by hundreds of staff in international call centers, monitors the repair queues of thousands of franchised workshops in real time. The scale of what they are overseeing is considerable, Ford processes around 35 million repair orders every year across its network.

The system works on a simple alarm principle. The moment a repair order stays open for more than 48 hours, an alert is triggered on Ford’s central servers and the dealership receives an immediate call to identify what is causing the holdup. According to Autoblog, whether the problem is a tricky diagnostic or a missing part, Ford’s central team steps in to resolve it without delay, with one overriding priority: getting the driver back behind the wheel before the end of the day.

© Shutterstock

Parts Sent in Advance, Repairs Done on the Day

The supply of replacement parts is, by far, the most common source of frustration at the service counter. Morris Smith III, owner of two Ford dealerships in Kansas, has had a direct experience with the new system. He describes it as transforming the conversation with customers entirely.

The clearest illustration came during a recall campaign on Ford Explorers requiring a windshield pillar replacement, a job that should take around twenty minutes. Under the old model, owners were forced to leave their vehicles for days simply because the glazing was not in stock. Under Uptime Assist, the customer books an appointment, the factory ships the part in advance, and the repair is completed without any downtime on the day of the visit.

Delays Already Falling, But Still Far From the Goal

The program is beginning to produce results. In its first twelve months of operation, average immobilization times have dropped by 10 to 15 percent, enough to recover roughly half a day per affected vehicle. That is not nothing, but the baseline it is working from remains uncomfortable: the average vehicle currently sits in a workshop for five full days, even though 70% of repairs are resolved quickly.

Ford sold more than two million vehicles in the United States last year alone. At that volume, chronic delays in after-sales service represent more than an inconvenience, they represent a structural threat to buyer loyalty. As the company itself acknowledges, years of trust built through reliable driving can be instantly destroyed by a single poor experience at the service counter.