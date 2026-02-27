Ford Is Cutting Weight, Parts, and Costs in Its Upcoming Electric Truck

Electric vehicles have become more accessible in recent years, yet electric pick-ups remain positioned at the higher end of the market. Prices often sit near $50,000, limiting their appeal to a relatively affluent customer base. Ford’s initiative seeks to disrupt that balance by rethinking both design and manufacturing processes from the ground up.

The American automaker has worked to eliminate unnecessary weight and optimize every component, from aerodynamics to battery integration. The goal is clear: reduce production costs while maintaining performance and driving range.

A $30,000 Electric Pick-up Built Around Efficiency

The upcoming model is expected to start at approximately $30,000, a significant drop compared with the roughly $50,000 usually required for this type of vehicle, according to Auto Journal. To reach that target, Ford focused on eliminating excess material and inefficient surfaces that could weigh down the vehicle or affect its overall behavior.

Engineers calculated that even an additional millimeter in roof height would require extra battery cells to offset increased air resistance, at the risk of losing dozens of meters of range. The roofline has therefore been sculpted to guide airflow over the cargo bed, while the front end channels turbulence generated by the front wheels toward the rear. Even the exterior mirrors have been reduced in size by about 20 percent to limit drag.

By optimizing aerodynamics, Ford was able to reconsider battery size, weight, and manufacturing cost, directly influencing the final purchase price.

Prototype illustration to show aerodynamic efficiency of the new truck – © Ford

Simplified Manufacturing with Large Aluminum Castings

Beyond aerodynamics, the future pick-up is designed to be assembled from just two large main parts. This is made possible by high-pressure aluminum die casting, which allows large blocks to be molded as single pieces.

This method reduces the number of welds and fasteners required. The result is fewer robotic operations, shorter assembly times, and lower production costs. The strategy mirrors a broader industry shift toward manufacturing simplification, though Ford’s approach here is specifically tied to cost control and structural efficiency.

Positioning the electric motor as low as possible also optimizes the center of gravity, contributing to overall vehicle balance without adding complexity.

A Structural LFP Battery and Zonal Electronic Architecture

For energy storage, Ford is relying on prismatic lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells. This chemistry avoids the use of rare and costly materials while offering improved thermal stability. The battery is no longer just an energy source; it becomes a structural component.

Integrated directly into the chassis, it forms the floor and increases overall rigidity. This reduces the number of separate components, lightens the structure, and further simplifies manufacturing. The main battery operates at 400 volts, while the secondary system shifts from the traditional 12 volts to 48 volts. This transition allows the use of thinner copper cables to power standard equipment, resulting in a lighter and less expensive electrical network.

Digitally, the model adopts a zonal architecture. Instead of dozens of small control units distributed throughout the vehicle, a few powerful central modules manage large sections. High-voltage management, low-voltage systems, and thermal control are consolidated onto a single main electronic board, marking another step in Ford’s effort to streamline design and reduce costs.