Ford Now Charges Nearly $500 for a Previously Standard Mustang Mach-E Feature in the U.S.

For years, the “frunk” symbolized one of the practical advantages of battery-electric cars. Without a combustion engine or traditional gearbox at the front, manufacturers could free up space for an additional storage compartment.

That technical benefit is no longer systematically included. As automakers reassess equipment strategies and customer usage patterns, even physically available storage areas are being reconsidered as optional extras.

A Standard Feature Becomes a Paid Option on the 2026 Mach-E

For the 2026 model year, the Mustang Mach-E’s front trunk becomes a $495 option. According to Automobile Magazine, which cites Ford Authority, North American customers were informed of the change ahead of the new model year.

Since its introduction in 2020, the frunk had been included across the entire range. The compartment offered around 136 liters of storage and featured an integrated drain plug, allowing owners to carry ice or beverages.

In 2024, a technical update reduced its capacity by about half due to the integration of a heat pump that occupied part of the available space. Even after that reduction, it remained more spacious than the frunks found in comparable competitors such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, whose front trunks are significantly smaller.

Ford justifies the change by pointing to observed customer behavior. According to the brand, few buyers regularly used the front trunk. Removing it from the list of standard equipment helps reduce costs, and some of those savings are reflected in pricing. The Mach-E GT is listed at nearly $1,000 less than before for 2026. The entry-level version, though, still starts at $37,795. In Europe, the Mach-E begins at €43,100, and the option has not yet appeared in the local configurator.

A Broader Industry Movement Beyond Ford

Ford is not alone in revising how front storage is packaged. The electric Dodge Charger offers a 42.5-liter frunk, but only through the R/T pack, which includes additional power and equipment. That package increases the price by $5,000, effectively tying the front trunk to a higher trim level.

Other manufacturers have taken different approaches. Tesla continues to include a frunk as standard on the Model 3 and Model Y. By contrast, vehicles such as the Volkswagen ID.4, ID.3, and even the BMW i4 have never offered a front trunk at all. The absence of a frunk has not prevented those models from achieving solid sales volumes.

In the case of the Mach-E, the move carries symbolic weight. The frunk had been highlighted at launch as part of the vehicle’s appeal. Charging extra for a space physically available under the hood raises questions about where industrial rationalization ends and commercial segmentation begins.

From Frunks to Subscriptions: Equipment Under Scrutiny

The evolution echoes other recent controversies surrounding optional and subscription-based features. BMW previously drew criticism for offering heated seats through a subscription model. On the new iX3, the 360-degree camera and the Driving Assistant Pro package, which includes semi-autonomous driving, assisted lane changes, and urban assistance, can be activated through monthly payments if not ordered at purchase, even though the hardware is installed as standard.

Tesla has also shifted its Full Self-Driving system to a $99 monthly subscription after long offering it as a one-time purchase. Audi now provides paid applications via its Audi Store & Smartphone Interface, requiring a myAudi account and an active data connection.