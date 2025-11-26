“We Learnt a Lot”: Porsche Admits Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Sets New Standards for Electric Cars

According to Frank Moser, Porsche’s vice president for the 718 and 911 models, the Ioniq 5 N was “eye-opening,” especially in how it blends virtual driving features with EV performance. This has led Porsche to consider incorporating similar technology, including virtual gear shifts and synthesized engine sounds, into its upcoming 718 electric sports car.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N has quickly gained attention for its innovative approach to electric performance. With Porsche’s upcoming electric 718 set to launch in 2027, the German automaker is studying the Ioniq 5 N’s features as it plans its own entry into the fully-electric sports car market. The Ioniq 5 N’s combination of high power, quick acceleration, and virtual driving sensations has caught Porsche off guard, sparking interest in adopting similar elements in future models.

Porsche Executives Impressed by the Ioniq 5 N

Porsche executives, including Moser, have been vocal about their admiration for the Ioniq 5 N. Moser revealed that he had driven the Ioniq 5 N multiple times and was impressed by how Hyundai managed to blend performance and technology in an electric car. “We learnt a lot from that [Ioniq 5 N],” Moser said, describing the vehicle as a game-changer.

The Ioniq 5 N, which boasts 478kW and 770Nm in N Grin Boost mode, has also made a mark with Porsche’s head of GT vehicles, Andreas Preuninger, who leads the design of Porsche’s high-performance models like the 911 GT3.

Moser’s positive assessment of the Ioniq 5 N highlights how the car’s performance and features defied expectations. The car’s quick acceleration, with a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.4 seconds, was particularly notable. Porsche’s internal discussions about the Ioniq 5 N show that even the most established names in the car industry are taking notice of Hyundai’s advancements in electric performance, reports Drive.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – © Hyundai

Virtual Sounds and Gear Shifts: A New Direction for Porsche?

One of the standout features of the Ioniq 5 N is its ability to simulate traditional driving sensations, thanks to its N e-shift function and N Active Sound+ system. The N e-shift replicates the feel of a dual-clutch transmission, while the N Active Sound+ system allows drivers to select from a range of artificial engine sounds. These virtual features are something Porsche is now considering for its electric 718.

Moser confirmed that Porsche is exploring the potential for incorporating virtual sounds and gear changes into the electric 718. “This is the way,” he stated, adding that customers would have the option to toggle these features on or off.

This approach would allow drivers to choose between a completely silent driving experience or one that includes simulated sounds and the sensation of shifting gears, similar to that of a combustion engine car. It’s clear that Porsche sees value in these features, which could enhance the driving experience for enthusiasts who miss the feedback provided by traditional internal combustion engines.

The Electric Future of the 718: Learning From Competitors

The Ioniq 5 N is not just a technological breakthrough for Hyundai; it has become a benchmark for other automakers, including Porsche. Moser acknowledged that Porsche is always observing what other brands are doing, which is why they took a closer look at the Ioniq 5 N.

The insights gained from Hyundai’s approach to virtual features and performance could influence how Porsche develops its own electric sports cars. Moser stressed that while Porsche is focused on keeping the electric 718 lightweight, it is also carefully considering how to incorporate new technologies that enhance the driving experience.

While Porsche embraces the potential of virtual features, other automakers like Lamborghini have voiced concerns about adding artificial sounds to electric vehicles. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has stated that he disagrees with the idea of replicating combustion engine noises in EVs, suggesting that the future of driving should evolve beyond these simulations. In contrast, Porsche seems more open to these features, recognizing that some drivers may appreciate the emotional connection to traditional car sounds, even in an electric vehicle