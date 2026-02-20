At 92 and 94, They Mark 70 Years of Marriage by Buying a Porsche

Dereck and Audrey Evans, aged 92 and 94, have bought their first Porsche to mark their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple chose a pre-owned Porsche Macan and took delivery at the Porsche Centre in Bournemouth, on England’s south coast. For them, the purchase fulfills a dream that had lingered for decades.

The Evans’ decision stands out at a time when many drivers of their generation are slowing down or giving up the wheel. Instead, they opted for a new chapter behind it, linking their platinum anniversary to a brand they had admired for years.

The couple had long wanted to own a Porsche and decided that their 70 years of marriage was the right moment to make it happen. Their choice reflects both personal passion and a practical approach to driving in their nineties.

Derek Evans and Audrey Evans inside their Porsche Macan – © Porsche

From an Austin 7 to a Porsche

When Dereck and Audrey married, Porsche was still in its early days as a manufacturer. Back then, they were driving an Austin 7, their first car. Over seven decades, the automotive landscape changed profoundly: Austin disappeared, while Porsche became one of the most successful and popular sports car brands.

“I’ve always thought Porsche was unique, so attractive and different from everything else,” said Dereck Evans. He added, “We’ve always wanted one. And then we said: why not now? Being a Porsche owner also means belonging to a kind of community. You feel like you’re joining a special club,” report Automobile Magazine.

That sense of belonging, as much as performance or prestige, played a role in their decision. The anniversary simply provided the occasion.

Audrey Evans next to their first car – © Porsche

A Macan Chosen for Both Passion and Practicality

Although the purchase might seem extravagant for a couple in their nineties, it was not without rational thinking. The Evans selected a Porsche Macan, a thermal SUV, considered easier to use daily than a coupe or sedan. They were also offered a ride in a 911, but it was the Macan that ultimately convinced them. They officially took delivery of the vehicle in Bournemouth, where they live.

Their daughter Louise said her parents are thoroughly enjoying the SUV. She noted that Dereck particularly likes the driving mode selector on the steering wheel. In a lighthearted comment she joked, “There isn’t a 19-year-old in Dorset that Dad hasn’t left behind at the traffic lights.” She added that her parents have never led a conventional life, and when they announced the purchase, the family simply smiled.

© Porsche

Already Looking Ahead to a Taycan

The Macan has quickly become part of their daily routine. “We like driving,” Dereck said. “The Macan is fantastic in corners. And it gives a feeling of total safety, as if you could just keep driving forever.”

The testimony illustrates the dual nature of the electric SUV from Stuttgart: dynamic while maintaining comfort and serenity. The couple are not limiting themselves to short local trips and are already considering longer journeys in their Porsche.

Dereck, a former bank director, is even thinking about what could come next. “A Taycan. It’s an extraordinary car. It took me a little time to get out of it, but what a machine!” he said. At an age when many drivers no longer consider changing vehicles, the Evans are contemplating a switch to an electric model.