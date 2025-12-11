Say Goodbye to Car Keys: The Digital Future of Unlocking Your Vehicle

Porsche has officially announced its collaboration with Samsung to bring digital car key technology to its electric vehicle lineup, including the Macan and Cayenne models.

This new feature, which integrates directly with Samsung smartphones, allows users to unlock and start their vehicles without the need for a traditional physical key. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the automotive industry’s embrace of digital solutions, enhancing the overall user experience by streamlining access and control over vehicles.

Samsung Wallet now supports Porsche Digital Key access



For the first time, Porsche Digital Key includes support of their new Electric Macan and Cayenne



Samsung Porsche Digital Keys are protected by EAL6+ grade security certification pic.twitter.com/IvLK0SaT9X — Anthony (@TheGalox_) December 10, 2025

How the Digital Key Works

The digital car key is stored in the Samsung Wallet, which acts as a secure repository for vehicle access information. To unlock or start the vehicle, users simply need to use their Samsung Galaxy smartphone, eliminating the need for a physical key fob. The system uses Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Near Field Communication (NFC) technologies, which enable precise and secure communication between the smartphone and the vehicle. The integration of these technologies ensures that the digital key remains secure, protecting against unauthorized access.

Furthermore, the system offers enhanced flexibility by allowing users to share access to their vehicle with other individuals. This is done by transferring the digital key to another Samsung Wallet. As a result, owners can easily grant access to family members, friends, or anyone else they wish, simply by transferring a digital key via their smartphone. This sharing functionality is part of a broader trend in the automotive industry towards making vehicle access more convenient and adaptable to the needs of users.

Broad Compatibility Across Samsung Devices

The digital car key system developed through the Porsche and Samsung partnership is compatible with a wide range of Samsung devices. This includes models from the Galaxy S10 series to the latest Galaxy S25, as well as the Z Flip (3 to 7), Z Fold (2 to 7), and Note20 Ultra, provided these devices are running Android 13 or newer. This broad compatibility ensures that a wide audience of Samsung smartphone users can take advantage of the new technology.

Additionally, the digital key is not exclusive to Samsung users. Porsche has also ensured compatibility with Apple devices. Specifically, the system is available on the iPhone 11 and later, as well as the Apple Watch 6 and later models. Google devices are also supported, with compatibility extending to the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Watch 3. This multi-platform compatibility broadens the appeal of the system and ensures that a variety of users, regardless of their smartphone brand, can enjoy the benefits of digital vehicle access.

Expanding the Ecosystem of Digital Keys

This announcement from Porsche comes at a time when many automakers are expanding their digital ecosystems. BMW, Xpeng, and Tesla have already implemented similar digital key technologies, with some automakers even allowing cross-platform key sharing between Android and iOS devices. BMW, for instance, has gone a step further by enabling users to share their vehicle keys with both iPhone and Android users, further illustrating the growing trend of digital key adoption in the automotive industry.

Porsche’s collaboration with Samsung is part of a broader push to make digital vehicle access more seamless and accessible. The technology is set to roll out to a growing number of Porsche vehicles, with the company aligning future updates with the release schedule of new models. This reflects Porsche’s commitment to offering innovative, connected solutions for their customers, while also keeping up with industry-wide shifts towards digitalization.