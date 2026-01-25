Porsche Taycans Are Crashing in Value, Some Now Selling for Under $40K

Despite Porsche’s usual reputation for holding value, the Taycan’s case has been different from the start. Two major factors have worked against it: its electric drivetrain and a relatively modest 200-mile range. These elements have caused the model to depreciate faster than many expected, and while clean examples under $20,000 are still nonexistent, a handful are beginning to dip below the $40,000 line.

That shift could mark the beginning of a wider decline in Taycan prices, as more high-mileage models enter the used market. For now, these listings remain outliers, often accompanied by caveats like location, mileage, dealer fees, or financing terms. But the fact that they exist at all shows how quickly the electric vehicle landscape can evolve, even for a brand like Porsche.

Electric Range and Resale Expectations Don’t Align

From the moment the Taycan was introduced, it faced challenges in retaining its value. According to Jalopnik, buyers typically expect EVs to offer at least 300 miles of range, an expectation the Taycan hasn’t met, with most variants offering just over 200. Combined with the usual depreciation curve for electric vehicles, this has placed early Taycans in a tough position on the resale market.

Unlike Porsche’s gasoline models, which benefit from strong long-term demand and a loyal customer base, the Taycan has struggled to attract used buyers willing to overlook its range limitations. That gap between brand expectation and electric reality is now being reflected in its resale figures. It’s not just about battery life or performance, it’s about perceived usability, especially in a market still adjusting to EV ownership.

Sub-$40,000 Examples Come With Mileage and Fine Print

While the number of Taycans listed for less than $40,000 is still small, they’re out there. In Elizabeth, New Jersey, a 2021 Taycan with 85,900 miles is listed at $38,985. The car features a white exterior over a black interior and rear-wheel drive. As reported by Jalopnik, it’s a one-owner vehicle with no crash history according to CarFax. That said, its mileage is high, and it’s not among the most sought-after specs.

A second example, found in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is another 2021 Taycan with 82,192 miles, listed for $39,998. The vehicle appears clean and accident-free as well, but its history includes time in several cold-weather states, Washington, Virginia, and Illinois, despite its current Florida location.

In Freeport, New York, a 2022 Taycan with 60,395 miles is shown at $39,526, but that price is conditional. But the deal applies only if a buyer trades in a vehicle and finances through the dealership. Without that arrangement, the actual cost is $43,026. Similarly, the Florida example doesn’t include a $2,995 dealer fee, pushing its real cost higher.

A Sign of What’s Coming—or Just Early Outliers?

For now, these Taycans remain rare finds, and most used models are still priced well above $40,000. But as more early builds rack up mileage and cycle through owners, the number of listings in this lower range could grow. According to Jalopnik, their existence, no matter how limited, signals a possible shift in the Taycan’s market position.

What’s driving this drop isn’t a sudden loss of interest in the car itself, but rather a mix of evolving buyer expectations, the rapid pace of EV development, and dealership pricing strategies. While some listings may be artificially lowered through fine print or dealer incentives, others reflect genuine markdowns from original MSRPs that hovered near $94,000.