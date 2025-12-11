All Porsche Cars in Russia Suddenly Stop Working at the Same Time

Owners from major cities like Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, and Krasnodar found themselves unable to start their vehicles. The culprit appears to be a malfunction in Porsche’s satellite-based security system, although the precise cause remains unclear.

The issue affects all Porsche models manufactured since 2013, all of which are equipped with a Vehicle Tracking System (VTS). This system, designed to protect against theft, activates an immobilizer if it detects a loss of satellite signal. But rather than preventing theft, the malfunction has left vehicles completely inoperable.

A National Outage

The scope of the problem is vast. According to reports, on December 1, 2025, Porsche owners in various Russian cities have experienced the same symptoms: vehicles that refuse to start, alarms that don’t work, and engines that cut out unexpectedly.

Yulia Trushkova, after-sales director at the Rolf Group, confirmed that all motor types are affected. The widespread nature of the failure means that technical service centers are now overwhelmed with identical repair requests. The incident is so extensive that it has sparked an ongoing debate over whether this is a simple technical glitch or something more sinister, like sabotage.

The VTS system at the heart of the issue is intended to act as an anti-theft measure. However, its failure to recognize when it’s operating incorrectly has rendered many high-end Porsche models effectively useless. While Porsche Russia has not officially commented on the situation, the silence has only fueled further speculation.

Porsche Cayenne – © Shutterstock

Potential Causes: Sabotage or Technical Failure?

At this stage, there is no definitive proof to suggest that the Porsche malfunction is the result of sabotage, but rumors and media reports are pointing in that direction. The Moscow Times has covered statements from industry insiders suggesting that the failure may not be entirely accidental. However, Porsche has yet to provide any official explanation for the malfunction, leaving a gap in the narrative.

Several potential causes for the system failure are being debated, including a botched software update, an interruption of the satellite signal, or even a cyberattack. While Porsche owners in Russia are attempting to bypass the issue by disconnecting batteries or forcibly restarting their cars, these methods have proven ineffective. One owner of a Macan in Saint Petersburg shared his experience, recalling that after a brief stop to pick up take-out, his car refused to start. These accounts suggest that the problem is not only widespread but also unpredictable.

Porsche Models Still in Russia Despite Import Suspension

Although Porsche has officially suspended shipments to Russia since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, the brand’s vehicles remain a common sight in Russia’s major cities, particularly among the country’s wealthy elite.

Despite this halt in official imports, parallel markets and third-party importation networks have kept the brand’s presence alive. As a result, the Porsche models affected by the malfunction are still prevalent, intensifying the problem as more owners report similar issues.

At present, there has been no official word on when or how this situation will be resolved. With repair shops inundated with requests, the situation remains far from resolved.