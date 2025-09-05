This new access follows Porsche’s announcement that its future EVs will integrate Tesla’s NACS charge port, with a free adapter offered for certain models.

The initiative opens up a large network of fast chargers for Porsche drivers—more than 23,000 additional stations—marking a significant shift in charging infrastructure compatibility across the EV industry. It also positions Porsche among the growing list of automakers adapting to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), further aligning with what is rapidly becoming an industry norm.

Until now, Porsche had relied on the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard for its electric lineup. But as the NACS port gains traction across the U.S. market, Porsche is transitioning to match the evolving infrastructure. Car and Driver reports that the move includes not only future hardware changes in upcoming models but also immediate support for current vehicles via adapters. It signals a broader effort to eliminate charging barriers for Porsche’s electric vehicle customers.

A Soft Launch and New App Compatibility

Porsche is calling the rollout a “soft launch,” meaning drivers will initially need to use the Tesla smartphone app to access Supercharger stations. Charging through the My Porsche app or direct “plug-and-charge” functionality is expected to follow in the coming months. This staged rollout mirrors approaches taken by other manufacturers as they adjust to Tesla’s ecosystem.

The company has stated that support will expand gradually, but access begins on September 9. Porsche owners will receive notifications via the My Porsche app when reservations for free adapters become available. As highlighted by the source, the current arrangement prioritizes function over convenience, but updates are already underway to simplify the process.

NEWS: Porsche owners can now access the Tesla Supercharger network.



This means Porsche owners will have access to 23,500 Tesla Superchargers in North America. Access to the Tesla Supercharger network will be possible though Porsche-supplied NACS DC adapter being made available… pic.twitter.com/oQpWfSZNhI — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 5, 2025

Free Adapters for New and Upcoming Models

To bridge the gap between existing hardware and the NACS system, Porsche is offering complimentary CCS-to-NACS adapters for 2025 and 2026 model year vehicles. Specifically, the 2026 Taycan and Macan EVs will include the adapter at no additional cost. Owners of 2025 models will be eligible to reserve a free unit, while those driving 2024 or earlier EVs will be able to purchase the adapter starting at $185.

It has also been revealed that the 2026 Cayenne Electric, expected to go on sale next year, will be the first Porsche EV to feature the NACS port natively.

Expanded Access Across Charging Networks

Beyond Tesla stations, the new adapter will allow Porsche EVs to charge at other NACS-compatible networks, such as Ionna and Electrify America. These networks can also be activated through the My Porsche app, offering a streamlined experience across multiple providers. This is particularly useful in areas where Tesla stations may be limited or under high demand.

Porsche states that the addition of 23,500 Supercharger stations significantly broadens the practical driving range and flexibility for its EV customers. While the development is largely technical, it represents a user-centric approach to the real-world challenges EV drivers face.