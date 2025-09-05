Porsche Retires Two Sports Cars at Once, and Their Replacements Are Still Not Ready

The decision signals the end of an era for two of the brand’s most recognizable sports cars. While their sales figures represented less than a tenth of Porsche’s global volume in 2024, the Cayman and Boxster carried strong symbolic weight in the company’s image. Their withdrawal also exposes delays in Porsche’s next step, the anticipated all-electric successors, which are not yet ready.

The German manufacturer is now navigating a tricky transition phase. Its strategy has already seen turbulence with the move from the thermal Macan to the electric version, and questions remain about how smoothly the 718’s evolution will unfold. As indicated in L’Automobile Magazine, Porsche risks a gap in its catalog before the future lineup is introduced.

Regulations and Taxation Hit the 718 Hard

Porsche confirmed that the new European GSR 2 regulations have effectively ended the possibility of ordering the 718 Cayman and Boxster. Production in Germany will continue for a few months to clear existing orders, but new demand cannot be met. According to reporting by the source, only the exclusive GT4 RS and Spyder editions are still available, thanks to their limited-run status, though these too will disappear in time.

In France, the cars also struggled under a heavy tax burden. Buyers faced prices that could nearly double once the local malus was applied, making the models far less accessible. That penalty weighed even more heavily on the standard versions than on the rarer RS and Spyder.

A European Decision With Global Consequences

The discontinuation is not just a French phenomenon. The halt has been applied across Europe, including in the United Kingdom, where cars are not subject to GSR 2 standards but where Porsche has still stopped orders. As outlined by industry observers cited in L’Automobile Magazine, this coordinated approach underlines that the phaseout is a strategic move rather than an isolated adjustment.

For the moment, production continues only to honor outstanding purchases. By the next year, the last of the thermal 718s will be delivered, and the long-running generation will close. Collectors and enthusiasts are expected to pay heightened attention to the final exclusive editions, such as the GT4 RS, whose value could increase as availability diminishes.

Uncertainty Around the Electric Replacement

Attention now shifts to what comes next for Porsche’s entry-level sports cars. The company has faced complications with the development of new 718 electric models, and several battery projects with German partners have already been halted. This decison has led Porsche to reconsider aspects of its strategy, even placing renewed emphasis on thermal engines for other parts of its range, such as extending the current Cayenne’s lifespan.

That strategic recalibration has slowed progress on the 718’s replacement. Unlike the Macan, which successfully launched in an electric form, the 718’s next step remains in question. Industry watchers note that if delays persist, Porsche could face a period without any 718 lineup in its catalog.