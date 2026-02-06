Tesla Renames Model 3 and Model Y Trims, Adds New SUV Variant to Lineup

In Tesla’s online configurator, the word “Standard” has quietly vanished. No dramatic announcement, no grand marketing stunt, just a subtle shift in the way the brand presents its most affordable cars. The Model 3 and Model Y, which only recently adopted this naming convention for their entry-level versions, are now simply labeled by their drivetrain or trim.

At first glance, this might seem trivial. But behind this change lies a more complex balancing act between pricing, image, and clarity in a segment that’s becoming more competitive by the day.

Removing “Standard”: A Matter of Perception, Not Performance

The term Standard was introduced in 2025 to designate the base versions of the Model 3 and Model Y, which came with more modest equipment levels, no panoramic roof, fewer acoustic materials, simpler lighting. Paired with less expensive LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries, these versions allowed Tesla to offer prices as low as €36,990 for a Model 3 in France, or under $40,000 in the US for a Model Y.

Now, that label is gone. According to Auto Journal, Tesla has judged the word “Standard” to be too limiting, possibly even pejorative, for vehicles that, despite their reduced features, still benefit from the brand’s signature design, tech, and electric drivetrain. This is especially telling given that “Premium” remains in use for more well-equipped versions, suggesting that Tesla is keen to preserve a sense of value and distinction in its lineup.

In Europe, the updated naming now aligns with drivetrain types. We get Model 3 Propulsion, Model 3 Long Range Propulsion, and Model 3 Performance, the latter being the only version with dual motors and all-wheel drive. A similar structure applies to the Model Y, including the introduction of a Long Range Propulsion model that bridges the gap between base and premium trims.

Tesla Model 3 – © Tesla

In the US, a New Model Y Variant Changes the Balance

While the name change is mostly cosmetic in Europe, the US market sees a more tangible addition: a new Model Y All-Wheel Drive priced at $41,990. This variant fills a niche just above the Model Y Propulsion, but below the Premium AWD and Performance models. Interestingly, it uses the same LFP battery as the base model, which limits its EPA range to 294 miles (473 km), the lowest in the Model Y lineup.

This creates a curious trade-off. Buyers get all-wheel drive and better traction, but at the cost of range and some premium features. As repoted by L’Automobile Magazine, this version is unlikely to reach the European market, where its positioning might overlap awkwardly with better-equipped, longer-range versions already on sale.

Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive – © Tesla

A Case of Evolving Identity

This isn’t the first time Tesla has reshaped how it presents its products. From the early days of Model S trims labeled as “85D” or “P100D”, to the later simplification into “Long Range” and “Performance”, the brand has consistently adjusted nomenclature to better reflect buyer expectations and product strategy.

In this case, it appears to be a question of branding as much as product differentiation. Removing the “Standard” label avoids giving the impression that Tesla’s most affordable cars are somehow “lesser”, even though the differences remain in terms of features and materials. Meanwhile, the retention of “Premium” helps maintain an aspirational feel, an important detail in a market where perception shapes demand.