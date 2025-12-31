Kia Reveals Major 2026 Changes to Its SUV and EV Lineup in the U.S.

Kia is navigating a shifting market landscape shaped by recent U.S. policy changes and consumer demand for electrified options.

The company, coming off its best November sales month in over 33 years, is also on track for a third consecutive record sales year in 2025. But rising tariffs and the elimination of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit under the Trump administration have forced Kia to revise its 2026 rollout. As it adjusts, some models are being phased out, while others are delayed or overhauled.

EV3 Enters the Spotlight as Soul Exits

The Kia Soul, a distinctive boxy crossover best known for its role in the brand’s early electric experiments and quirky ad campaigns, will be discontinued after the 2025 model year. Kia will not offer a Soul for 2026, effectively closing the chapter on a vehicle that had long served as an entry point to the brand’s SUV offerings.

In its place, Kia is introducing the EV3, an all-electric crossover SUV already performing strongly overseas. The EV3 has become one of the top-selling EVs in Europe and South Korea, and is currently the best-selling electric vehicle in the UK. Kia plans to bring the EV3 to U.S. markets in 2026, positioning it as a core part of its evolving electrified lineup.

Meanwhile, the EV4 sedan, which had been expected to debut in early 2026, has been delayed indefinitely for the U.S. market. This pause, announced by Kia, comes in direct response to shifting federal policies impacting EV imports and incentives.

In the upper tier of Kia’s EV range, the 2026 EV9 receives a new Nightfall edition, featuring a blacked-out interior and exterior elements for a stealthier aesthetic. Although a sporty GT variant was originally planned, that model has also been postponed until further notice. The EV6, refreshed in 2025 with a longer range, Tesla NACS port compatibility, updated design, and an improved infotainment system, receives minimal changes for 2026.

2026 Kia EV9 – © Kia

Sportage Updated With Design, Tech, and Performance Boosts

Originally expected to receive its next facelift in 2027, the Kia Sportage has instead been significantly updated for 2026. Changes begin with a reworked exterior, including new front and rear bumpers, geometric taillights, and fresh 17-, 18-, and 19-inch wheels. The brand’s cube-style projector headlights are now available, giving the Sportage a more distinctive look. X-Line models also gain trim-specific styling.

Mechanically, the gas-only Sportage remains unchanged, but both electrified versions see minor gains. The Sportage Hybrid receives a 4-horsepower bump, while the Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) gets an additional 7 horsepower. For improved all-terrain performance, Terrain drive mode is now included on X-Line, X-Pro Prestige, and all AWD trims.

The cabin has been updated with a restyled dashboard and new tech features, including dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a new 10.0-inch head-up display. The safety suite has also been expanded. New features include forward collision avoidance assist with direct oncoming detection, Highway Driving Assist 2, improved parking sensors on all four sides, and Digital Key support.

2026 Kia Sportage – © Kia

Telluride Paused, Niro Unchanged, Sorento and Seltos Hold Their Ground

The Kia Telluride will not be offered for the 2026 model year as the automaker prepares for a fully redesigned version in 2027, which will be available with both gas and hybrid powertrains. The current Telluride will thus take a one-year hiatus before its anticipated return in a new form.

The Kia Niro, one of the brand’s most efficient offerings, returns for 2026 without any changes. It will continue to be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric versions. Though rumors suggest that the Niro could be replaced by the EV3 in 2027, no official announcement has been made.

2026 Kia Niro – © Kia

As for the Seltos, it now becomes Kia’s cheapest SUV following the Soul’s departure. The 2026 model adds a new LX FWD trim but otherwise remains identical to the outgoing version. Meanwhile, the Sorento continues in its gas, hybrid, and PHEV variants, retaining its position as a versatile three-row SUV.

With the 2026 models starting to arrive in dealerships, Kia is also focused on clearing out existing EV inventory. The company is offering discounts of over $10,000 across its electric lineup, a move likely aimed at stimulating demand in a more challenging policy environment.