Kia Unveils the 2027 Telluride — And It’s Closer Than Ever to a Range Rover

The mid-cycle update comes as the three-row SUV prepares for its full debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show, offering a glimpse of what’s next for one of Kia’s best-selling vehicles. While no engine specs have been disclosed yet, the model’s visual and material upgrades speak to Kia’s intention to elevate the Telluride’s appeal in a highly competitive segment. Early images and details were shared during a preview event in Los Angeles, giving a close look at the updated design direction.

The original Telluride launched in 2020 and quickly became a standout in its category, thanks to a balanced mix of styling, practicality, and affordability. Five years on, it remains one of the most popular three-row SUVs on the market. The 2027 version doesn’t rewrite the formula but reasserts the Telluride’s position with sharper styling and cabin enhancements aimed at pushing it closer to premium territory.

Kia is not yet releasing mechanical information or performance figures, but the external and internal updates indicate a clear shift toward a more assertive, upscale image.

2027 Kia Telluride SXP – © Kia

Extended Footprint and Tougher Look

The 2027 Telluride grows in size and presence. The wheelbase is extended by nearly three inches, and overall length increases by 2.3 inches, bringing the SUV’s total length to 199.2 inches. These changes are not just for show—they point to added interior space for passengers and cargo.

Visually, the SUV moves further into off-road territory. The front fascia now features a taller and wider grille that merges into the headlights. Each trim gets its own variation: the SXP sports a gloss-black grille with vertical slats, while the XRT comes with a black mesh design that reaches the bumper’s lower edge.

New triangular creases on the fenders, a broader hood, and a sleeker roofline give the SUV a more sculpted, chiseled look. A floating roof element extends into the rear tailgate, while added cladding around the wheel arches underscores the SUV’s rugged stance. The X-Pro trim adds bold orange recovery hooks up front, a subtle but clear signal of the model’s off-pavement aspirations.

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro – © Kia

Cabin Rework Emphasizes Tech and Texture

The interior receives a full redesign to match the tougher exterior. A new dual-screen layout spans the dashboard, starting behind the steering wheel and extending to the center stack. While screen dimensions weren’t shared, the new setup looks noticeably larger than the previous 12.3-inch option, according to Motor1 reporters who attended the preview.

2027 Kia Telluride SXP Interior – © Kia

Kia also upgraded interior finishes across trim levels. Genuine wood and metal accents appear on the dashboard, door panels, and center console. Upper trims get two-tone leather seats with mesh-style headrests, and Kia is expanding the palette with interior colors like Deep Navy, Blackberry, Tuscan Umber, and Sand Beige.

2027 Kia Telluride X-Pro Interior – © Kia

These refinements push the Telluride closer to the atmosphere of more premium SUVs—without abandoning its original formula of value and functionality.

Awaiting Specs and Pricing Details

Notably, Kia has not released powertrain specifications for the 2027 model. Since the Telluride shares a platform with the updated Hyundai Palisade, it’s possible that similar engine options could follow, including a 3.5-liter V6 or a turbocharged hybrid, but for now, those details remain speculative.

Pricing hasn’t been confirmed either. The 2026 Telluride starts at $37,885 for the LX base trim and reaches $55,180 for the fully loaded SX Prestige X-Pro. As reported by Motor1, the 2027 version is expected to see a slight increase, potentially starting just under $40,000, but exact figures will be revealed at the Los Angeles show.

Kia has clearly invested in evolving the Telluride to meet changing expectations, particularly in styling and materials. Full details, including powertrain offerings and feature availability, will come into focus when the SUV is officially introduced on stage later this month. Until then, the 2027 Telluride presents a confident step forward in form—if not yet in function.