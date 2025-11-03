Kia Teases Bold EV4 GT Ahead of EV4’s Official Launch

The EV4 GT was showcased in an eye-catching wrap featuring lime green accents—a departure from traditional camouflage techniques typically used during vehicle previews. Although Kia has not released any technical specifications for the GT version, the design choice suggests a continuation of the bold visual language seen in its EV6 and EV9 GT models.

The EV4 itself is expected to join Kia’s growing electric portfolio in 2026, built on the E-GMP platform shared by other electric models in the lineup. The vehicle will be available with battery capacities of either 58.3 or 81.4 kWh, supporting a maximum range of up to 531 kilometers on a single charge. The addition of a GT variant signals Kia’s continued investment in electric performance vehicles aimed at enthusiasts.

Visual Cues Hint at GT Identity

The teaser images of the EV4 GT are strikingly different from what is typically seen during early vehicle reveals. Rather than opting for opaque camouflage, Kia has chosen to wrap the vehicle in a flamboyant film, complete with lime green elements that echo the visual signature of its GT series. The use of this color is not accidental. According to Auto123, this green accent has become a hallmark of Kia’s high-performance EV models since the launch of the EV6 GT.

Although details remain under wraps, the design choices suggest the EV4 GT will inherit the same performance DNA as its predecessors. The GT branding, already seen on the EV6 and more recently the EV9 in 2024, points to a consistent strategy of building a recognizable aesthetic for the company’s top-tier electric offerings.

© Kia

EV4’s Technical Foundations Already Defined

While the GT model remains mysterious, the standard EV4’s technical underpinnings are already confirmed. Kia has announced that the EV4 will come equipped with either a 58.3 kWh or 81.4 kWh battery, delivering a top range of 531 kilometers. The car will also be compatible with the North American Charging Standard (NACS), a feature designed to increase interoperability across charging networks.

In addition, the vehicle will include V2L (vehicle-to-load) technology, allowing users to power external devices such as laptops or portable lighting directly from the car. Inside, drivers can expect two 12.3-inch screens along with a smaller 5-inch panel dedicated to climate and ventilation controls. These features indicate that Kia is positioning the EV4 as a high-tech electric sedan, even before factoring in the expected enhancements of the GT version.

© Kia

Release Strategy and Early Access

Kia’s decision to tease the GT version ahead of the EV4’s commercial debut highlights a deliberate move to build excitement around the performance segment of its EV range. The first units of the EV4 will arrive in dealerships next year, starting with front-wheel-drive versions. All-wheel-drive options will follow later in the product rollout.

The EV4 is scheduled to undergo its first road tests next month in Spain. These early tests are expected to provide additional insights into how the vehicle performs in real-world conditions, potentially setting the tone for the GT version’s public debut.

Kia’s early reveal of the EV4 GT—before even finalizing the base model’s market presence—suggests a strategy focused on capturing both mainstream and enthusiast interest in its electric lineup. While full specifications are still to come, the visual teaser already places the GT in line with the brand’s growing emphasis on dynamic, high-performance EVs.