No Comments

Kia EV6 Receives Product Carbon Footprint Certification

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line

Photo: Kia

The Carbon Trust was developed in the late ’90s and currently works with businesses and governments to align their climate change strategies in order to meet the Paris Agreement goals. The organization also provides certifications to companies committed to reducing their carbon footprint. Recently, the upcoming Kia EV6 all-electric SUV received product carbon footprint certification from the Carbon Trust.

Why Buy? These are the top 5 reasons to consider purchasing a Kia vehicle

“This is important validation of a broad range of measures we are now taking to reduce the carbon footprint of a vehicle throughout its lifecycle. As we introduce more electrified models to our line up over the coming years, we will step up our sustainability efforts and ensure we are achieving high levels of transparency when it comes to environmental impact. It has been great to work closely with the Carbon Trust to achieve the Carbon Measured label as one of our first steps to implement new sustainability initiatives,” said Sangdae Kim, Head of Strategic Business Planning Division at Kia.

The EV6 is the first Korean vehicle to achieve this Carbon Trust certificate and has started to demonstrate the automaker’s dedication to its Plan S strategy of producing 11 EVs by 2026. To get the “Carbon Measured” label, the Carbon Trust tested the total greenhouse emissions for the EV6 using the PAS2050 Standards. This gives consumers independently reviewed data about the carbon impact of the new SUV, rather than relying on clever marketing.

More EV6: Get to know more about the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6 SUV

While it doesn’t use gasoline, the EV6 goes beyond just its power source when it comes to sustainability. Many of its components are made from eco-friendly materials, such as the floor mats and seat coverings made from PET recycled plastics. There’s no doubt that Kia will continue this strategy — and likely even more innovative methods — as it introduces new models in the years ahead.