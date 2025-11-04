Kia Hits Record Sales in October, But EV Sales Face Steep Declines

The South Korean automaker’s latest sales report highlights a mixed performance across its lineup. While overall sales were up by 8% year-to-date, driven by popular models like the Sportage and K4/Forte, its electric vehicle segment has struggled.

However, despite strong performance in several models, the company’s electric vehicle sales continue to face significant challenges. EV models like the Kia EV6 and EV9 have seen steep declines, raising questions about the future of the brand’s electric ambitions. The drop in EV sales comes after a surge in interest earlier in the year, particularly with federal tax incentives set to expire, potentially leaving Kia with a tough road ahead to recover the numbers.

Kia’s Best-Selling Models Keep Momentum

Kia’s Sportage remains the company’s top-selling model, with over 16,000 units sold in October, a 17.4% increase compared to the same month last year. It was followed closely by the K4/Forte sedan, which experienced a slight dip in sales but still held strong as one of the best-selling vehicles for Kia, reports Motor1.

Other popular models like the Kia K5 and the Carnival also saw impressive gains. Sales of the K5 sedan rose by 31.2%, while the Carnival minivan grew by 34.5% in October 2025. These figures point to the continued strength of Kia’s internal combustion and hybrid offerings, despite an overall shift in the industry towards electric vehicles.

Kia Sportage – © Kia

Declining Sales of EV Models

While Kia’s gasoline-powered vehicles continue to perform well, its electric models, the EV6 and EV9, are facing a significant downturn. According to the same source, October saw just 666 units of the EV9 sold, a sharp 65.7% decrease compared to the previous year.

Similarly, the EV6 only managed 508 units, marking a 70.7% drop in sales. This sharp decline comes after a relatively strong performance in September, when sales were boosted ahead of the expiration of tax credits for electric vehicles. It’s a stark contrast to the record numbers Kia had hoped to maintain as it builds out its EV lineup.

2026 Kia EV9 GT – © Kia

Kia’s Long-Term Sales Strategy Amid EV Challenges

Despite the drop in electric vehicle sales, Kia remains optimistic about its long-term growth. The company is focused on delivering value through a diversified model lineup, which includes both traditional vehicles and electric options.

Eric Watson, Kia America’s Vice President of Sales Operations, noted that the automaker is still on track to deliver its third consecutive annual sales record. However, he acknowledged the significant challenges facing the EV market, which may require adjustments to Kia’s electric vehicle strategy moving forward.