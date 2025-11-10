Ferrari Teases First Electric Supercar, Promises Over 1,000 Horsepower and Iconic Engine Sound

Though fully electric, Ferrari says it’s not ready to let go of its signature growl—hinting at new technology that could preserve the Ferrari roar even without a combustion engine.

The Elettrica marks a significant departure for the legendary carmaker, whose identity has long been tied to high-revving V12s and the visceral experience of driving. With rivals like Porsche already embracing electric performance, Ferrari is positioning its EV not as a compromise, but as an evolution of its tradition of speed and emotional design.

This shift comes as part of a wider investment strategy: the company has built a dedicated facility—referred to internally as the “e-building”—to manufacture its next generation of hybrid and electric supercars. The carmaker insists that this pivot will stay true to the Ferrari DNA, promising both high performance and a sensory driving experience.

Over 1,000 HP and Under 2.5 Seconds to 60 Mph

The core figures speak directly to Ferrari’s performance legacy. According to Car and Driver, the Elettrica will feature four independently controlled electric motors developed in-house. These motors will combine to produce more than 1,000 horsepower, enabling the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds. The powertrain setup suggests high agility and sophisticated torque vectoring, though Ferrari has not yet disclosed further technical specs.

Range figures have also been teased. The model is expected to exceed 330 miles per charge, placing it comfortably within the realm of long-range electric supercars. While no battery size or charging time details have been made public, the focus remains clear: Ferrari aims to compete on both performance and endurance.

Engine Noise Without Combustion

One of the most polarizing aspects of electric supercars is the absence of engine noise—a feature many traditional Ferrari enthusiasts consider non-negotiable. Ferrari appears to have anticipated this concern. As reported by Supercar Blondie, the company is developing a system that captures and amplifies organic vibrations and mechanical noises from the powertrain in order to simulate the experience of a traditional combustion engine.

While details remain sparse, the goal is to create an authentic sound profile that preserves the emotional connection drivers associate with Ferrari’s past models. The carmaker did not elaborate on how the technology works in practice but assured that this would not be a synthetic overlay but rather a manipulation of actual physical responses from the vehicle.

This innovation underlines Ferrari‘s determination to bridge the emotional and mechanical divide introduced by electrification. The company has openly stated that driving excitement remains at the center of its development philosophy, even as it steps into unfamiliar territory.

New Production Hub for Electric and Hybrid Models

The production of the Elettrica will be handled in Ferrari’s newly completed “e-building,” a facility tailored for electric and hybrid model assembly. This new complex is designed to support a ramp-up in electrified model production, part of a larger strategy to integrate sustainable powertrains into its future line-up without diluting the brand’s exclusivity.

Ferrari has not announced how many units of the Elettrica will be produced or when deliveries might begin, but the investment in the factory signals a long-term shift rather than a one-off project. The move also aligns with growing industry trends, as luxury performance brands move to meet evolving regulatory demands and consumer expectations.

The Elettrica is not just an electric car—it is Ferrari’s attempt to redefine what a Ferrari can be in the EV age, without losing the soul that made the brand iconic.