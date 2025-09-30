This $300K Ferrari Supercar Now Costs Less Than a BMW M5 — No Joke

First introduced in 2011, the Ferrari FF marked a bold new direction for the Italian marque, blending four-seat usability with a high-revving naturally aspirated V12 and Ferrari’s first-ever all-wheel-drive system. With values now dipping below the six-figure mark, it’s competing directly with premium sedans from BMW and Porsche, despite its grand touring pedigree and exotic lineage.

This price drop positions the FF in a unique corner of the used market. While newer sedans like the M5 offer modern tech and warranty coverage, the FF brings Ferrari performance, exclusivity, and a unique driving experience. Several FFs are now listed between $100,000 and $115,000, depending on condition, with pristine units going for up to $150,000.

A New Kind of Ferrari: Practical, Powerful, and Different

The Ferrari FF broke tradition from the start. Rather than evolving the sleek coupe design of its predecessor, the 612 Scaglietti, the FF introduced a shooting brake silhouette—long roofline, large trunk, and full-size rear seats. It was Ferrari’s first car truly aimed at families, combining performance with weekend road-trip functionality.

According to CarBuzz, the FF’s cargo space reaches 15.9 cubic feet with the seats up and up to 28 with them folded. That’s comparable to a mid-size sedan and far beyond what most supercars can offer. The FF’s back seats can also fit two adults comfortably, which Ferrari leveraged to position the model as the ultimate long-distance tourer with a supercar soul.

Technically, it was also a milestone for the brand. The FF introduced Ferrari’s 4RM all-wheel-drive system—a complex setup involving a second gearbox (Power Transfer Unit) over the front axle. This system kept weight low and ensured optimal traction without sacrificing the rear-biased feel enthusiasts expect. The AWD disengages after third gear, allowing the FF to drive like a rear-wheel machine at higher speeds.

A Ferrari FF parked outside – © Shutterstock

Depreciation Brings Ferrari Into Unexpected Territory

At launch, the FF cost roughly $302,450 before options. Over the past decade, those numbers have dropped steeply. Today, well-kept examples hover around $115,000, with entry-level FFs falling just under $100,000. By contrast, the 2024 BMW M5 carries a starting price of $119,500, meaning the Ferrari now slots in as the less expensive option.

Even top-tier, concours-quality FFs now command about $204,000—well below their original MSRP. This decline is largely attributed to age, complexity, and high maintenance costs. But for buyers willing to invest in upkeep, the opportunity is rare: a V12 Ferrari with AWD and seating for four at less than half its original price.

Still, potential buyers are warned to approach cautiously. Low-priced examples may conceal expensive repairs, especially with the FF’s unique drivetrain. Routine checks and a pre-purchase inspection by a Ferrari specialist are strongly recommended.

The trunk of a Ferrari FF – © Shutterstock

Performance Still Holds up Over a Decade Later

While its practicality is notable, the FF’s true value remains in its powertrain. A 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 delivers 660 horsepower and 504 lb-ft of torque—channeling power to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. It rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and tops out at 208 mph.

Compared to its predecessor, the 612 Scaglietti, which featured a 5.7-liter V12 producing 533 hp, the FF brought a clear performance upgrade. As reported by the source, the FF’s combination of speed and road-holding ability makes it a genuine competitor to any modern performance sedan, including the M5, in terms of dynamics and thrill.

It may no longer be Ferrari’s cutting-edge family hauler—that role now belongs to the $400,000 Purosangue—but the FF still holds its own. Its V12 engine, AWD setup, and unique body style offer a rare blend of practicality and prestige that few vehicles in its price range can match.