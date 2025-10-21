Ferrari’s Wildest Custom Build Yet With F40 DNA—The SC40 Is a One-Off Masterpiece

Developed through Ferrari’s Special Projects program, the SC40 is built on the bones of a 296 GTB but dressed in entirely custom bodywork that reimagines classic lines through a contemporary lens.

Revealed earlier this week, the SC40 is not an official successor to the F40, but the homage is unmistakable—from the sharp-edged profile to the Lexan engine cover and aggressive rear wing detailing. The car was developed entirely in-house by Ferrari’s Styling Centre, signaling a new chapter in the brand’s design autonomy since parting ways with Pininfarina.

This model serves not only as a stylistic tribute but also as a marker of how Ferrari engages its heritage through bespoke craftsmanship. Only one SC40 exists, a stark reminder of Ferrari’s increasingly personalized approach to supercar design, where deep-pocketed clients are involved in every phase of production, often over a span of two years.

Custom Body Pays Tribute Without Imitation

Though the SC40 draws inspiration from the F40, Ferrari insists the new car is “a model with its own distinct personality.” Still, the echoes are deliberate. The sharply cut side intakes mimic the F40‘s signature NACA ducts, while the sculpted lines trade the 296 GTB’s fluidity for a more angular aesthetic. A notable detail: “SC40” is debossed on the rear wing in a subtle yet unmistakable nod to its 1980s ancestor.

Unlike the F40, which featured a twin-turbo V8 and pop-up headlights, the SC40 retains the 296 GTB’s hybrid V6 powertrain. While Ferrari has not released specific power figures or performance metrics for this one-off, Motor1 confirms that design took precedence over mechanical changes, evident in the oversized “Charge” label stamped on the aluminum fuel cap—a wink to its electric-enhanced nature.

© Ferrari

White-on-White Stormtrooper Aesthetic Stands Out

Painted in an exclusive white finish with matching wheels, the SC40 sports what some are calling a “stormtrooper” look. The visual impact is striking, particularly the rear deck, where smoked Lexan louvers echo the engine cover design of the original F40. Photos shared by Ferrari showcase the contrast between this high-concept design and the 296 GTB’s original form, underscoring just how extensively the car’s outer shell has been transformed.

The stark white finish is unique to this build and was chosen in collaboration with the unnamed client who commissioned the car. It’s not known whether the aesthetic direction came from Ferrari’s design team or was led by the customer, but the result is unmistakably distinct from anything else in the brand’s current lineup.

© Ferrari

Kevlar Interior Links Past to Present

Inside the cabin, modifications are restrained but purposeful. Kevlar dominates the interior surfaces, wrapping the dashboard, steering wheel, floor mats, and even the footwells—an homage to the F40’s stripped-back, race-derived ethos. The extensive use of the lightweight material ties directly back to the design language of the late Leonardo Fioravanti, whose work on the F40 helped define an era of raw performance aesthetics.

© Ferrari

The seats also follow this minimalist approach, covered in the same material and bolstered for performance. While no infotainment upgrades or futuristic tech features are noted, the absence of such elements aligns with the tribute’s intention: to evoke the spirit of the F40 without merely replicating it. One SC40 exists, and it’s already on display as a full-size styling buck at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.